Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Yikes! How much does it take to live comfortably in Seattle?

Mar 21, 2024, 1:32 PM

Luxury shopping...

Seattle has emerged as a top 10 most expensive city to live comfortably. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

We all know that Seattle has become a very expensive city. It’s now mentioned in the same breath as New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

But how much does it really take for one person to live comfortably in Seattle?

A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company that connects people with financial advisors, determined that a single person in the city must make $119,382. The combined salaries of two working adults with two children are needed; it takes $283,712 to live comfortably. That’s ninth in the nation.

“Comfortable” is defined as the income needed to cover a 50/30/20 budget, which assumes 50% of your monthly income can pay for necessities like housing and utility costs, 30% can cover discretionary spending and 20% can be set aside for savings or investments.

More on Seattle affordability: Surging home prices prolong Seattle’s ‘bidding wars’ era

In Seattle, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is just shy of $2,000 a month, according to Apartments.com.

SmartAsset said the average monthly food spend for a Seattle resident is $399, which is almost $75 more than the national average of $324. Seattle households spend the sixth-most per week on groceries among major metro areas, at an average of $289.

We all know that gas prices are among the highest in the nation at $4.41, according to AAA.

That’s OK, but you want to have fun while you’re here, right? According to Vivid Seats, the average price for one Seahawks season ticket is $2,204. Of course, you’ll want to park, which costs $40-$100. According to Cheapism, a hot dog and a beer will set you back at least $18.

Well, there are a lot of good parks to hang out in during the 100 days of warmth and sunshine we have here.

There’s always the option of moving to the cheapest big city in America: Houston. Even then, you need an annual salary of $75,088. For two adults with two children, it’s $175,219. But, you have to live in Houston. (At least they have good BBQ.)

Living comfortably as a single person in New York City takes the most money. This breaks down to $66.62 in hourly wages or an annual salary of $138,570. To cover necessities as a single person in New York City, you’ll need an estimated $70,000 in wages.

More on Seattle affordability: Inflation slows, but Western Washington consumers still gasping for air

Top Five Cities With the Highest Salaries Needed to Live Comfortably

1. New York City, New York
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $318,406

2. San Jose, California
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $334,547

3. Irvine, California
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

5. Boston, Massachusetts
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $319,738

Top Five Cities With the Lowest Salaries Needed to Live Comfortably

1. Houston, Texas
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $175,219

2. El Paso, Texas
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $180,461

3. Lubbock, Texas
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $181,043

4. Toledo, Ohio
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $208,416

5. Laredo, Texas
Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72
Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458
Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $179,046

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Golden retriever...

Bill Kaczaraba

New pup takes top spot as Seattle’s most popular dog

The American Kennel Club revealed Seattle's top dog. The affable pup is bucking the national trend ranking the French Bulldog No. 1.

7 hours ago

cherry blossom...

Julia Dallas

Catch the UW cherry blossoms before they’re gone

Every year, the cherry blossom trees at the UW attract thousands of visitors. Starting in March, the quad is a sea of pink and white flowers.

2 days ago

Photo: John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to pro...

Julia Dallas

Chateau Ste. Michelle announces eclectic summer concert series

Chateau Ste. Michelle winery in Woodinville announced the full list of its popular summer concert series on Monday.

3 days ago

Photo: Scott Fitzsimmons' "I-1THIS" license plate....

KIRO Newsradio staff

‘I didn’t even feel it’: John Curley shares astonishing story of local winner

The "I-1THIS" license plate is more than creative, it comes with a story of triumph. John Curley told the story who won the winning plate.

5 days ago

Photo: The Irish Festival Seattle begins Saturday at the Seattle Center....

Paul Holden, KIRO Newsradio

Weekend revelry roundup: Sunshine, St. Patrick’s Day, Seattle Reign

The sun is OUT, the temperatures are UP. A really good weekend is shaping up in the region. MoPOP is celebrating a new exhibit.

7 days ago

Russell Wilson and Ciara...

Angela Poe-Russell, KIRO Newsradio

Angela Poe Russell: Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Oscar Party photo just what our culture needs

An Oscar photo of Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara at an after party really struck me as different.

8 days ago

Yikes! How much does it take to live comfortably in Seattle?