We all know that Seattle has become a very expensive city. It’s now mentioned in the same breath as New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

But how much does it really take for one person to live comfortably in Seattle?

A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company that connects people with financial advisors, determined that a single person in the city must make $119,382. The combined salaries of two working adults with two children are needed; it takes $283,712 to live comfortably. That’s ninth in the nation.

“Comfortable” is defined as the income needed to cover a 50/30/20 budget, which assumes 50% of your monthly income can pay for necessities like housing and utility costs, 30% can cover discretionary spending and 20% can be set aside for savings or investments.

In Seattle, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is just shy of $2,000 a month, according to Apartments.com.

SmartAsset said the average monthly food spend for a Seattle resident is $399, which is almost $75 more than the national average of $324. Seattle households spend the sixth-most per week on groceries among major metro areas, at an average of $289.

We all know that gas prices are among the highest in the nation at $4.41, according to AAA.

That’s OK, but you want to have fun while you’re here, right? According to Vivid Seats, the average price for one Seahawks season ticket is $2,204. Of course, you’ll want to park, which costs $40-$100. According to Cheapism, a hot dog and a beer will set you back at least $18.

Well, there are a lot of good parks to hang out in during the 100 days of warmth and sunshine we have here.

There’s always the option of moving to the cheapest big city in America: Houston. Even then, you need an annual salary of $75,088. For two adults with two children, it’s $175,219. But, you have to live in Houston. (At least they have good BBQ.)

Living comfortably as a single person in New York City takes the most money. This breaks down to $66.62 in hourly wages or an annual salary of $138,570. To cover necessities as a single person in New York City, you’ll need an estimated $70,000 in wages.

