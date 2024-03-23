Don’t be alarmed if you see the Space Needle with its lights off this weekend. The iconic landmark is joining others in going dark to bring awareness to climate change.

The needle, along with the Empire State Building in New York City, Niagara Falls and others, will take part in Earth Hour Saturday.

“We’re pleased to participate in Earth Hour again this year,” a Space Needle spokesperson told MyNorthwest.

Earth Hour is the World Wildlife Federation’s (WWF) annual campaign to “unite millions worldwide in support and celebration of our planet,” according to a news release WWF sent Wednesday.

Although to visually raise awareness, WWF started Earth Hour in 2007.

“In an increasingly divided world struggling with the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, Earth Hour provides much-needed positivity, inspiration, and hope,” the news release states.

WWF encourages activities to help the planet

WWF’s Give an Hour for Earth campaign encourages people to spend an hour doing something positive for the planet.

The Space Needle is turning its lights off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. but WWF is hoping the community will join in too.

The organization offers a list of activities on its website including creating a zero-waste meal, making art from recycled plastic or using social media to inspire change. People can pick an activity and add it to the “Hour Bank.”

According to WWF’s website, 38,245 hours have already been given in the U.S. — around four years.

“From food and fitness to art and entertainment, there’s an activity for everyone in the Hour Bank. And we are aiming to bank 100,000 hours here in the United States,” WWF Director of Brand Engagement and Eduction, Katy Fenn, said in the press statement. “This new campaign approach proves that environmental action can be easy, fun and impactful. By expanding participation to those who are not yet environmentally engaged, we hope to raise awareness and spur collective action in protecting our planet.”

Space Needle remodeled to be eco-friendly

The Space Needle’s website also provides ideas to be more eco-friendly. One is visitors utilizing public transit the next time they plan on visiting the landmark.

However, the Space Needle was remodeled with its carbon footprint in mind. The landmark is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold building, according to the spokesperson.

“One of our values at the Space Needle is ‘big legacy, small footprint,'” the official told MyNorthwest.

So, the Space Needle follows a “Green Housekeeping Plan to protect the health of our community, team members, and visitors,” the spokesperson said.

To learn more about the landmark’s sustainability practices, visit the Space Needle’s website.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.