Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Space Needle will go dark for Earth Hour Saturday, encouraging climate action

Mar 23, 2024, 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:57 am

Photo: The Space Needle went dark in 2023 to commemorate Earth Hour....

The Space Needle went dark in 2023 to commemorate Earth Hour. (Photo courtesy of the Space Needle)

(Photo courtesy of the Space Needle)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

Don’t be alarmed if you see the Space Needle with its lights off this weekend. The iconic landmark is joining others in going dark to bring awareness to climate change.

The needle, along with the Empire State Building in New York City, Niagara Falls and others, will take part in Earth Hour Saturday.

“We’re pleased to participate in Earth Hour again this year,” a Space Needle spokesperson told MyNorthwest.

Earth Hour is the World Wildlife Federation’s (WWF) annual campaign to “unite millions worldwide in support and celebration of our planet,” according to a news release WWF sent Wednesday.

Although to visually raise awareness, WWF started Earth Hour in 2007.

“In an increasingly divided world struggling with the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, Earth Hour provides much-needed positivity, inspiration, and hope,” the news release states.

WWF encourages activities to help the planet

WWF’s Give an Hour for Earth campaign encourages people to spend an hour doing something positive for the planet.

The Space Needle is turning its lights off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. but WWF is hoping the community will join in too.

The organization offers a list of activities on its website including creating a zero-waste meal, making art from recycled plastic or using social media to inspire change. People can pick an activity and add it to the “Hour Bank.”

According to WWF’s website, 38,245 hours have already been given in the U.S. — around four years.

“From food and fitness to art and entertainment, there’s an activity for everyone in the Hour Bank. And we are aiming to bank 100,000 hours here in the United States,” WWF Director of Brand Engagement and Eduction, Katy Fenn, said in the press statement. “This new campaign approach proves that environmental action can be easy, fun and impactful. By expanding participation to those who are not yet environmentally engaged, we hope to raise awareness and spur collective action in protecting our planet.”

Space Needle remodeled to be eco-friendly

The Space Needle’s website also provides ideas to be more eco-friendly. One is visitors utilizing public transit the next time they plan on visiting the landmark.

However, the Space Needle was remodeled with its carbon footprint in mind. The landmark is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold building, according to the spokesperson.

“One of our values at the Space Needle is ‘big legacy, small footprint,'” the official told MyNorthwest.

So, the Space Needle follows a “Green Housekeeping Plan to protect the health of our community, team members, and visitors,” the spokesperson said.

To learn more about the landmark’s sustainability practices, visit the Space Needle’s website.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Demonstrators fill the Seattle City Council meeting....

Julia Dallas

6 charged with trespassing after protest at Seattle City Council meeting

Six people were charged with trespassing after a protest last month. Dozens called on the city to do more to help asylum seekers.

11 hours ago

Image: The I-5 north ramp at NE 85th Street is seen in March 2024....

Steve Coogan and Lisa Brooks

2 boys, 16, found shot dead around I-5 in Seattle, WSP says

The Washington State Patrol said the boys were shot and found near Interstate 5. One was found Thursday night and the other was found Friday.

12 hours ago

KIRO Newsradio was in Oso on the 10th anniversary of the landslide that killed 43 people on Friday,...

Kate Stone

‘Oso Strong’ memorial completed 10 years after deadly landslide

Survivors and victims' families joined Gov. Jay Inslee, other leaders and the surrounding communities to dedicate the "Oso Strong" Memorial.

14 hours ago

Photo: Xfinity store...

Julia Dallas

Affordable internet program may end for millions; these are other local options

Over 300,000 Washington residents have been notified that an affordable internet program will end after April.

15 hours ago

Photo: The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York....

Heather Bosch

Seattle looks to change controversial gig worker law

Less than two months after it took effect, the City of Seattle is looking at changing its controversial gig worker pay law.

18 hours ago

Image: The National Archives Seattle building, which is located on Sand Point Way NE, can be seen f...

Feliks Banel

Federal budget includes funding for new Seattle National Archives

If a government funding measure passes, the GSA will get $9 million for a new storage facility for the National Archives in the Seattle area.

18 hours ago

Space Needle will go dark for Earth Hour Saturday, encouraging climate action