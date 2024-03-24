Close
Pierce County Parks announces new scholarship program

Mar 23, 2024, 7:18 PM

Heritage Recreation Center in Pierce County. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


Pierce County Parks now offers scholarships to residents participating in recreational programs, announced Pierce County in a news release on Monday.

Pierce County said scholarships will be awarded based on income and family size.

Eligible families can receive a credit of up to $300 per household per scholarship type.

Digital equity: Affordable internet program may end for millions; these are other local options

However, the county said financial assistance will be awarded on a first come first served basis.

Pierce County Parks offers 3 scholarships

The department is offering three scholarships.

One is a general scholarship for youth ages 3 to 21 years old. Those selected with get 50% off registration fees for youth programs like sports camps, nature camps and more.

Another is the Summer LIFE Scholarship for ages 13 to 17 years old. Kids will get free weekly field trips for the Summer LIFE program series.

The third is the Specialized Recreation Scholarship for all ages with disabilities. Youth will get 100% off fees for any specialized recreation program offered through Adventure within Reach.

Applicants must live in Pierce County and be able to provide proof of residency and income.

Other programs: Eligible Tacoma residents to earn $500/month through GRIT program

“At Pierce County Parks, we believe that everyone should have access to affordable recreation in the community, especially activities that promote wellness and community connection,” Pierce County Parks Director, Roxanne Miles, said in the news release. “Through this initiative, we are committed to breaking down financial barriers so more youth and persons with disabilities have the opportunity to participate in our programs.”

Residents can apply on Pierce County’s website.

The department said awarded funds will expire on December 31. However, scholarships can be renewed each year.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

