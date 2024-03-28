A Washington sheriff’s office says it received an odd call from a Sasquatch hunter.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says the call came in to the front office last week. In a voice mail, an unidentified male told the office he was coming to the area in the middle of next month. He wanted to make sure he was abiding by the law during a “hunt in the Big Meadow Lake area.”

While what he was hunting raised eyebrows, perhaps not as much as the answer to his question.

Is it legal to shoot Sasquatch? Hunter demands answer

The SCSO released a rough transcript of the voice mail the man left on their Facebook page. It has since gone mini-viral.

“Is it legal in Stevens County to shoot Sasquatch?” the man asked, according to the post.

The beast is elusive in the Pacific Northwest, with only occasional sightings by drunks who, coincidentally, have all been previously abducted by aliens. But with news this week that there were two wolverine sightings within days in Oregon, perhaps the hunter is feeling lucky? (Author’s note: I thought Wolverine died of alcoholism in 2017?)

The man, leaving the voice mail from a phone number out of Idaho, also wanted to know if a regular hunting license was enough to keep his potential actions legal. But the SCSO did not provide an answer.

And for those of you concerned that the man would kill enough Sasquatch (or is it Sasquatches? Sasquatchi?) to irreparably harm its total population, you can rest easy.

“Mr. ****** says he of course will not hunt or shoot female Sasquatch,” the post reads.

Sasquatch hunter initially left without an answer

The SCSO wasn’t especially helpful to the Sasquatch hunter, leaving him with some homework to do on his own. They don’t even answer the question as to the legality of the hunt.

On Facebook, the SCSO claimed there are none of the large, hairy beasts in Stevens County. How would they know? “We know this because one of our deputies would have accidently hit one with a patrol car by now!” the office conveniently posts. Doesn’t that sound like something they would say if they were trying to protect Bigfoot and his Bigfoot creatures family?

Meadow Lake is also not in Stevens County jurisdiction. Instead, it’s covered by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office. To deflect having to answer, SCSO pushed the issue on Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee. But could these hunting laws change county to county? Isn’t this deflection what you would say to protect the beast?

Surprisingly, there is an answer to his question. It was left to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH to investigate. And investigate we did.

Actually, you might be able to hunt Sasquatch

Blakeslee had a lot to say to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH about Sasquatch hunting. He said after he saw a Fox News article on the viral post, he reached out to the local Fish and Wildlife Officer to pose the question to him.

“Because Sasquatch is not listed in the hunting rules, they would be a non-regulated species,” the sheriff explained to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “This basically means there are no rules/regulations regarding seasons, methods, limits … My best advice would be to contact Fish and Wildlife to get a clearer statement regarding the hunting issues.”

In Pend Oreille, however, Sasquatch hunters may not receive a warm welcome.

The community celebrates Sasquatch every year during Father’s Day weekend with a Bigfoot Festival in Metaline Falls. The sheriff says he believes a Bigfoot mascot is part of the festivities. (Author’s note: Do NOT hunt the Bigfoot mascot).

“I tend to believe our citizens would frown on anyone trying to kill Sasquatch. I would encourage anyone wanting to ‘hunt’ Sasquatch to try it with a camera,” he says.

Blakeslee says, based on his research, there are some counties with ordinances protecting Sasquatch in their jurisdiction. Will this happen in Pend Oreille county? “I posed this, somewhat in jest, to our county commissioners, but have no clear answer as to their intent,” he said.

