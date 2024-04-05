You might have slurped some award-winning warm phở on a cold day or tasted a championship seafood gumbo that transported you to another time and place. Six of Washington’s restaurants, bars and chefs have been nominated for the James Beard Awards. Or as “Seattle Refined” puts it, the “Oscars of the culinary world.”

Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham have been nominated for Outstanding Restauranteur. They own Phở Bắc Súp Shop, Phởcific Standard Time and The Boat, all located in Seattle. The Seattle Times said the Phams were the first to start a phở restaurant in Seattle. You can find their businesses in the Chinatown-International District and South Lake Union neighborhoods of Seattle.

Bar Bacetto has been nominated for Best New Restaurant. Located in Waitsburg in Walla Walla County, Bar Bacetto offers “cocktails, fresh pasta, fresh baked focaccia, laughter and amazing sunsets,” writes its website.

Janet Becerra is nominated for Emerging Chef. Becerra co-owns Pancita, formerly known as Pair. Pancita is a “scratch-made Mexican concept” in Seattle, according to its website. Foodies can try one of their brisket suadero tacos with bell pepper salsa, salsa verde, white onion and cilantro.

Avery Adams, Kristi Brown and Melissa Miranda have all been nominated for Best Chef in the Pacific Northwest.

Chef Avery Adams helped found Matia as a “love letter to the San Juans” in 2016, according to its website.

“With humble beginnings, offering pop-ups in bars and coffee shops, Matia has always been a dynamic service to the community. Expanding into catering and outdoor events all over the Salish Sea,” Matia’s website states.

Therefore, San Juan locals and visitors can try a dish made by Adams from Matia’s fresh 9-course menu.

Chef Kristi Brown is a co-owner of Communion, an upscale soul food experience in Seattle.

According to Communion’s website, Brown’s vision from her start as a chef was to focus on “the art and experience of food through culinary activism.”

“This nomination not only acknowledges the effort we dedicate to Communion but also serves as a tribute to our incredible staff who play a crucial role in making Communion a welcoming sanctuary, a space where you feel at home,” wrote Brown and co-owner Damon Bomar on Communion’s website. “The achievements of Communion are a testament to our staff’s unwavering commitment to our core mission, vision, and values. Embracing Intimacy, Grace, Hope, Intention, Reverence, and Manifestation, we aim to foster a sense of love within the community through food.”

Brown’s motto is “Everybody’s Gotta Eat!” Thus, Communion makes a great place to do just that with coconut clams, stuffed trout and more.

Nominated Seattle restaurant closes after pipes burst

Chef Melissa Miranda started Musang in Seattle with the mission of “bringing folks together in the spirit of community, with Filipinx-inspired food and experience as the mainstay,” Musang’s website states.

Miranda’s father immigrated to the U.S. in the 70s and his friend knew him to drive a black Mustang. The “t” eventually fell off, leading to Musang. Hence, Miranda’s inspiration came from her father’s passion for food and her work cultivating partnerships with non-profits.

“Musang is for us by us — community-driven and not chef-driven, a place to come sit at the table as part of something bigger than just food. We believe in cultivating an experience for our guests that will help pave the way for new and sustainable systems for our next generation,” Musang’s website also says.

But Musang has been forced to close temporarily after a pipe burst in January. Musang’s website says the damage is “extensive” and the restaurant would be closed for over a month.

But fans, or those people interested in becoming fans perhaps, can still eat Miranda’s cuisine at their two new restaurants, Wild Cat and Kilig in the Chinatown-International District.

The James Beard winners will be announced June 10 in Chicago.

