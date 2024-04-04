Close
Weekend revelry roundup: Dance battles and rummage sales

Apr 4, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 6:15 pm

The Red Bull Lords of the Floor...

2v2 dance offs. (Photo: The Red Bull Lords of the Floor)

(Photo: The Red Bull Lords of the Floor)

Paul Holden's Profile Picture

BY PAUL HOLDEN


Paul Holden -- KIRO Newsradio producer and writer

It’s here yet again. The end of the work week means it’s time for weekend fun, and there’s plenty going on, so if you need plans, read on.

This weekend, the Seattle Deaf Film Festival will be held at the Northwest Film Forum. The festival features films about, by, and for the deaf, deaf-blind, deaf-disabled, and hard-of-hearing communities.

Each film you see will be in sign language and have English subtitles. You can see movies being shown and get more details at deafspotlight.org/sdff.

Take a night walk at the Seattle Chinese Garden with Astra Lumina. This multi-sensory experience features projections, special lighting, and theme music designed to make it feel like you are walking among the stars. The walk takes about an hour, and it’s the final weekend in town. Check out tickets on astralumina.com/seattle.

In Ballard, at the Ballard NW Senior Center, there’s the Spring Rummage Sale. All sorts of goods will be for sale, including jewelry, clothing, toys, collectibles, dishware, and more. Food will also be served at the Cafe. The sale is Friday from 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 3 p.m.

More news: UW scientists will head east to study the solar eclipse

If shopping is on your mind this weekend, remember there are weekend markets in Fremont, Ballard, Capitol Hill, U-District, West Seattle every Sunday and the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall on Saturdays and Sundays.

Speaking of weekend markets, Cutie Fest is this Sunday at Cal Anderson Park from 10-5 p.m. Cutie Fest features over 300 artists showing off their work. There is no entry fee and the vendors there will be of all ages and identities.

The Red Bull Lords of the Floor dance competition is back and the 2v2 dance offs will be going down at the WaMu theater. 16 international duos will be showing off their breaking skills and this is the perfect way to introduce yourself to the sport ahead of it’s debut at this year’s Olympics. Lords of the Floor starts Saturday and tickets can be found on Red Bull’s website. Check out @cutiefoundation on Instagram for more deatails

It’s the final weekend of the Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini Fest. You can experience contemporative dance and see performances that are created in just a few days. There are performances Saturday and Sunday, get more details at seattleidf.org.

Other news: UW star basketball player is living her dream

The Seattle Sounders are in town this weekend taking on CF Montreal. The match is Saturday night at 7:30 pm at Lumen Field. The March to the Match will be at 6:30 from Occidental Park. Get tickets on the Sounders website.

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival continues this weekend. It opened last week because of early blooms. The festival runs throughout the month of April and will feature many different events. There’s a tulip bloom tracker and a rundown of the schedule on the website.

These are just a handful of the events going on this weekend, if I missed something or you know about something cool going on, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.

Weekend revelry roundup: Dance battles and rummage sales