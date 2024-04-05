Congressional candidate and current Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz posted a condescending message to those who experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake Friday morning in New York and New Jersey.

The earthquake struck near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m. ET. It caught millions by surprise, given how rare earthquakes are for the region. Indeed, it was one of the largest East Coast earthquakes in the last century, according to New York officials. Thankfully, there were no reports of widespread damage or injuries. Just a lot of a shaken East Coasters.

But a little over 90 minutes after the earthquake hit, Franz posted to her Commission of Public Lands X account, “4.8… cute.”

Why did Democrat Hilary Franz find the New York and New Jersey earthquake … funny?

If a 4.8 earthquake hit Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane or anywhere in-between it would be a pretty big deal. Why wouldn’t it be a big deal for an area with many locals who have never even experienced an earthquake?

It’s not that I’m against someone making a joke (even a bad one, especially since, in this case, it would be symbolic of her congressional campaign). And I’m certainly not offended, either. I’m just legitimately wondering what the point was. Is she oddly bragging that we deal with much more violent earthquakes? Because we don’t. Is she saying we wouldn’t take to social media to talk about experiencing a 4.8 earthquake? Because we would. What was the point, exactly?

It’s also an odd tweet given how seriously we’re asked to take the annual Great Washington ShakeOut. But given we almost never have large earthquakes, the next time we’re told to take it seriously by Franz we can respond, “Waste ten minutes simulating an earthquake response? Cute.”

A 4.8 in Washington could trigger a serious landslide if it happened in the right place, thanks to WADNR allowing irresponsible logging on steep, unstable slopes. — Andy Zahn 🇺🇦 (@NakMakFeegle) April 5, 2024

