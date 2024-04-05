Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Hilary Franz has weird response to New York earthquake

Apr 5, 2024, 12:53 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

Image: A screen shows an emergency alert in New York City area for an earthquake on Friday, April. ...

A screen shows an emergency alert in New York City area for an earthquake on Friday, April. 5, 2024. An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move (Photo: Yuki Iwamura, AP)

(Photo: Yuki Iwamura, AP)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Congressional candidate and current Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz posted a condescending message to those who experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake Friday morning in New York and New Jersey.

The earthquake struck near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m. ET. It caught millions by surprise, given how rare earthquakes are for the region. Indeed, it was one of the largest East Coast earthquakes in the last century, according to New York officials. Thankfully, there were no reports of widespread damage or injuries. Just a lot of a shaken East Coasters.

But a little over 90 minutes after the earthquake hit, Franz posted to her Commission of Public Lands X account, “4.8… cute.”

Why did Democrat Hilary Franz find the New York and New Jersey earthquake … funny?

If a 4.8 earthquake hit Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane or anywhere in-between it would be a pretty big deal. Why wouldn’t it be a big deal for an area with many locals who have never even experienced an earthquake?

It’s not that I’m against someone making a joke (even a bad one, especially since, in this case, it would be symbolic of her congressional campaign). And I’m certainly not offended, either. I’m just legitimately wondering what the point was. Is she oddly bragging that we deal with much more violent earthquakes? Because we don’t. Is she saying we wouldn’t take to social media to talk about experiencing a 4.8 earthquake? Because we would. What was the point, exactly?

It’s also an odd tweet given how seriously we’re asked to take the annual Great Washington ShakeOut. But given we almost never have large earthquakes, the next time we’re told to take it seriously by Franz we can respond, “Waste ten minutes simulating an earthquake response? Cute.”

More from Jason Rantz: State official Hilary Franz misused tax dollars for future campaign for Governor

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

KTTH Opinion

Rantz: Hilary Franz has weird response to New York earthquake