Washington DOL sees computer system shut down

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) is seeing a statewide computer system shut down, a local DOL official told MyNorthwest.

The official said all 40 offices that are open on Saturday are seeing the shutdown.

However, she said they are still handing out numbers and taking appointments, but no one can be processed until the system is back up. The DOL has not yet canceled appointments online.

“There’s no indication of when they’ll come up,” one worker told MyNorthwest. “They aren’t telling us why it happened.”

The official said she is communicating with the state office which is calling in an outside consultant.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.