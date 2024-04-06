Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Washington DOL sees computer system shut down

Apr 6, 2024, 9:25 AM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Photo: Shoreline Department of Licensing sees shutdown....

Shoreline Department of Licensing sees shutdown. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) is seeing a statewide computer system shut down, a local DOL official told MyNorthwest.

The official said all 40 offices that are open on Saturday are seeing the shutdown.

However, she said they are still handing out numbers and taking appointments, but no one can be processed until the system is back up. The DOL has not yet canceled appointments online.

“There’s no indication of when they’ll come up,” one worker told MyNorthwest. “They aren’t telling us why it happened.”

The official said she is communicating with the state office which is calling in an outside consultant.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: The late Careaga family....

Associated Press

3 found guilty in 2017 quadruple killing of Washington family

A jury has found three men guilty of killing a family in Washington in 2017, crimes detectives asserted happened over drugs and money.

2 hours ago

King County Regional Homelessness Authority KCRHA 5-year plan...

Julia Dallas

Washington youth homelessness has dropped 40% but gaps remain, report says

A report from the Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection showed Washington's youth homelessness was on downward trend.

16 hours ago

Image: A map of Seattle City Light power outages as of 7:30 p.m. is seen on Friday, April 5, 2024....

Steve Coogan

Power outage impacts about 9,500 Seattle City Light customers

Seattle City Light is working to restore power to about 9,000 customers who are affected by outages, the utility reported Friday night.

17 hours ago

Image: A homeless man, 24, holds a piece of aluminum foil he used to smoke fentanyl in Seattle on M...

Heather Bosch

The ‘zombie drug’ has claimed a life in Western Washington

Whatcom County is reporting its first death from the powerful animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Its nicknames include "tranq" and "zombie drug."

18 hours ago

stuck in traffic...

Bill Kaczaraba

Yikes! Washington auto insurance rates blast past inflation

Seattle auto insurance rates are soaring. Last year’s 24.7% average increase has more than raised eyebrows across Seattle.

23 hours ago

Image: Nisqually earthquake caused some damage in Seattle 23 years ago....

Ted Buehner

New York earthquake a reminder of the 2001 Nisqually earthquake in Washington

The 6.8 magnitude Nisqually earthquake in 2001 was centered about 35 miles deep near Anderson Island in South Puget Sound.

1 day ago

Washington DOL sees computer system shut down