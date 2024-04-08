Close
South Seattle carjacking leads to chase that ends on Mercer Island

Apr 7, 2024, 6:09 PM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY COLLEEN WEST, KIRO 7 NEWS


A armed carjacking in South Seattle led to a chase that ended on Mercer Island with the arrest of two suspects and a huge police response.

Just after 1:04 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Police officers were called to a report of a carjacking at South Myrtle Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

Police said the victim’s blue Toyota was stolen at gunpoint by two men. The victim was not hurt.

Officers saw the stolen car heading north on Martin Luther King Jr Way South and a chase began. The stolen car eventually got onto eastbound Interstate 90 and headed to Mercer Island on Island Crest Way.

At some point, the car veered into the dirt and stopped.

Longtime Mercer Island resident Richard Moller said he was out walking his dog when he saw the massive police response.

Moller said he saw officers looking for suspects in the bushes behind the Island Synagogue on East 47th Street.

There was also a lot of police activity on Island Crest Way and 82nd Street.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Moller said, who counted at least 26 police cars from both Seattle and Mercer Island.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody, a man and a teenage boy.

A gun was also recovered.

 

