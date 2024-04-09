Close
Shoreline gas station owner angry after burglary suspect drives away while cops on the scene

Apr 8, 2024, 6:38 PM

Surveillance video shows a man in a U-Haul truck stop in front of the locked doors, and after he uses a saw to break open a lock, he attempts to pry the door open with a giant crowbar. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

The owner of a gas station in Shoreline told KIRO 7 he’s angry after a burglary suspect drove away from police, as officers couldn’t legally chase after him.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 5, a Shell gas station in the 16500 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline was burglarized.

Surveillance video shows a man in a U-Haul truck stop in front of the locked doors, and after he uses a saw to break open a lock, he attempts to pry the door open with a giant crowbar.

He then attaches a chain with a hook to the door and the other end to the U-Haul, tearing the front door open. Watch the video on KIRO 7’s website.

Video from inside the store shows the man filling a large garbage bag with cigarettes and vapes. He even tries to take a display outside, spilling most of the contents on the sidewalk.

The Shell station owner — who asked not to be identified — told KIRO 7 that he called the police immediately, as he was watching the burglary live via his security cameras.

He told KIRO 7 the police arrived at the gas station as the U-Haul was still there. In the video, you can see the man getting into the truck’s passenger side quickly and driving away as red and blue police lights reflect off the gas pumps.

The truck speeds away, and seconds later, a police officer stands by the broken front door.

The owner told KIRO 7 that police could not pursue the suspect because of the current pursuit laws, which he said is frustrating.

He said that he did everything right — he called the police, they were there, and nothing could be done. And insurance won’t cover the $5,000 in damages.

The owner said this break-in was not his first, either. A couple of months ago, someone used a car to ram into the front of the gas station and stole his safe, cigarettes and more vapes. The total damage was $30,000 and insurance didn’t cover that one either.

