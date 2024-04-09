Driver flees on foot after causing I-5 rollover crash, wanted by police

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a Nissan driver who allegedly caused a rollover crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) near Kent.

A crash report showed it happened just before 11:30 p.m. last night, south of State Route 516.

Troopers stated the driver was headed north on the freeway when they lost control of the car, hitting the back of an SUV in the next lane. The SUV hit the median and rolled over. Its driver is injured and medics rushed her to Valley Medical Center. According to WSP, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Troopers said the Nissan driver ran away from the scene. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

The crash closed the highway for more than four hours, blocking all lanes and causing an early morning traffic backup. The highway fully reopened just before 4 a.m.

