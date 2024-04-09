Close
Driver flees on foot after causing I-5 rollover crash, wanted by police

Apr 9, 2024, 7:01 AM

A Washington State Patrol vehicle (Photo courtesy of WSP)

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a Nissan driver who allegedly caused a rollover crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) near Kent.

A crash report showed it happened just before 11:30 p.m. last night, south of State Route 516.

More on Wash. roads: Nine-day closure coming to Lower Spokane Street Bridge

Troopers stated the driver was headed north on the freeway when they lost control of the car, hitting the back of an SUV in the next lane. The SUV hit the median and rolled over. Its driver is injured and medics rushed her to Valley Medical Center. According to WSP, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Troopers said the Nissan driver ran away from the scene. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

More from Sam Campbell: Criticisms, questions raised about controversial nonprofit We Heart Seattle

The crash closed the highway for more than four hours, blocking all lanes and causing an early morning traffic backup. The highway fully reopened just before 4 a.m.

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

