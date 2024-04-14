A study in contrasts: Costco vs. Boeing

In the state of Washington, two corporate giants stand out: Costco and Boeing.

A recent poll conducted by Portland-based DMH Research sheds light on how we perceive these companies and other major players like Amazon, Starbucks, and Microsoft.

The study, obtained by MyNorthwest, polled 500 adults across the region. The poll measured residents’ “perceptions of the state and the economy.”

Costco, the beloved warehouse retailer, enjoys overwhelming positivity among Washington voters. An impressive 90% view Costco favorably, while 5% express negative sentiments.

This retail giant has become synonymous with quality products, competitive prices, and a loyal customer base. A significant piece of Costco’s earnings comes from membership fees, according to the company’s quarterly earnings report. The retailer currently charges $60 a year for annual memberships and $120 a year for its higher-tier plan, called the Executive Membership. Costco membership cards are non-transferable, but the company allows members to give a second household card to one other person in their home. According to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the company made $4.58 billion in membership fees last year.

Boeing, on the other hand, faces a tougher crowd. Despite its historical significance and economic impact, only 56% of voters view the aerospace giant positively.

Boeing stock has dropped since Jan. 5, when a door-plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Max jetliner flying 16,000 feet above Oregon. The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Justice Department have launched separate investigations into the company. All the bad news likely contributed to the company having 35% of people polled having negative impressions.

Amazon and Microsoft share similar numbers, both hovering around 80% positive impressions. These tech titans have become integral to Washington’s economy and innovation landscape. However, as the survey reveals, positive sentiments wane regarding Starbucks. Approximately 62% view the coffee giant favorably, while nearly 34% express reservations.

Interestingly, the survey highlights shifts over time. Starbucks, for instance, saw a modest increase in positive impressions from 53% in 2022 to 62% this year. Meanwhile, Costco and Amazon maintained their strong positions, and Microsoft resonated positively.

The study showed that events and changing perceptions influence the reputations of major businesses in the state. The state’s economic landscape remains dynamic, shaped by these corporate giants and their impact on daily life.

