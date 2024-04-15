Close
Seattle Aquarium warns guests of nationwide ticket scam

Apr 15, 2024, 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:08 am

Exterior of Seattle Aquarium on Seattle's waterfront (Photo courtesy of Seattle Aquarium on X, formerly known as Twitter)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Aquarium on X, formerly known as Twitter)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Officials with the Seattle Aquarium are warning guests about a scam going around involving discounted tickets.

Scammers are allegedly promoting four tickets for $9.95 to celebrate the facility’s anniversary, the aquarium’s website stated.

More on local ticket scams: Some fans turned away at Seattle concert due to fake tickets

“This sale is NOT legitimate,” aquarium officials wrote. “Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited institutions across the country have recently been hit with scams advertising fake tickets at extremely discounted prices. This scam is now targeting the Seattle Aquarium.”

Standard adult tickets typically cost nearly $40.

Tickets to the aquarium are only available at the gate or through its website. Patrons are urged to plan visits through the SeattleAquarium.org website to ensure tickets are legitimate.

No one has reported they’ve fallen victim to the scam so far, but aquarium staff has confirmed they’ve received multiple calls asking about the deal. Aquarium guests with questions can message the aquarium through its website, by calling 206-386-4300 or by email at contactus@seattleaquarium.org.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

