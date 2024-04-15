Seattle Aquarium warns guests of nationwide ticket scam

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Aquarium on X, formerly known as Twitter)

Officials with the Seattle Aquarium are warning guests about a scam going around involving discounted tickets.

Scammers are allegedly promoting four tickets for $9.95 to celebrate the facility’s anniversary, the aquarium’s website stated.

“This sale is NOT legitimate,” aquarium officials wrote. “Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited institutions across the country have recently been hit with scams advertising fake tickets at extremely discounted prices. This scam is now targeting the Seattle Aquarium.”

Standard adult tickets typically cost nearly $40.

Tickets to the aquarium are only available at the gate or through its website. Patrons are urged to plan visits through the SeattleAquarium.org website to ensure tickets are legitimate.

No one has reported they’ve fallen victim to the scam so far, but aquarium staff has confirmed they’ve received multiple calls asking about the deal. Aquarium guests with questions can message the aquarium through its website, by calling 206-386-4300 or by email at contactus@seattleaquarium.org.

Contributing: KIRO 7

