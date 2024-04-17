In a significant development for Seattle’s cultural scene and a new brick for downtown revitalization, the brains behind the Bumbershoot Festival will launch a new arts venue.

Bumbershoot producers, New Rising Sun, will join the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to bring a permanent site for the arts.

They are calling it Cannonball Arts. It will be located at 1930 3rd Ave, spanning 66,000 square feet over two city blocks (3rd and 4th Avenues).

It will have two stories of contemporary and performing arts space upon completion, transforming the old Bed Bath & Beyond store into an arts hub.

“Cannonball Arts gives Bumbershoot a year-round platform to celebrate the wealth of creativity that calls the Pacific Northwest home,” Greg Lundgren, co-producer and creative director of New Rising Sun, said in a news release. “It will help train the next generation of makers, producers and curators using Cannonball Arts as classroom.”

The project is good news for a downtown that has been struggling to return to pre-COVID-19 status.

“We are excited to be a part of the Bumbershoot transition from a weekend event to a year-round activity. Welcoming people into a repurposed downtown landmark dedicated to the arts and cultures is a unique opportunity,” Joe Olujic, President/CEO, Muckleshoot Development Corp., said in the release. “We are looking forward to a very diverse programming experience for the communities from around the Pacific Northwest to enjoy for years to come.”

The building's owner, New Rising Sun, has a five-year lease. "It's an ambitious project that will contribute to the revitalization of downtown Seattle," Lundgren said. Cannonball Arts intends to draw inspiration from museums, art galleries and unconventional exhibitions. The producers said the mission will be to create an all-encompassing experience that reflects the region's contemporary culture. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in thought-provoking visual art installations, boundary-pushing performances, and interactive exhibits. The grand opening is planned for spring 2025. Before that, the Bumbershoot will take place over Labor Day weekend.