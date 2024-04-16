AAA: Washington’s gas prices 3rd highest in the country

It is official, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) drivers in Washington are paying the third highest gas prices in the country — and prices could go even higher.

Currently, Washington drivers are paying an average of $4.67 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s $1.23 a gallon higher than the national average.

AAA reported gas prices in Washington were up nearly 6%, 18 cents a gallon, compared to gas prices a year ago. And gas prices are up 38 cents a gallon since just last month.

Those types of increases are taking an ever-growing chunk from most families’ budgets.

“I just moved from Austin, and prices are cheaper there and it’s been a difficult transition to make,” driver Sophia Anderson said.

AAA said there are several factors causing the higher prices: scheduled work on BP’s Olympic pipeline increased prices and the state’s climate change initiative, which seeks to cut carbon emissions, accounted for an additional 43 cents a gallon last year.

While most Washingtonians are environmentally conscious, there is a fine line between what’s good for the environment, and how much they are willing to happily pay for gasoline.

“I grew up in Seattle and I’m used to paying more for environmental protection, but I think there has to be a balance,” Anderson said.

According to AAA, neighboring states are feeling a similar impact. Prices have jumped 43 cents in Oregon, 55 cents in Alaska and 60 cents in Utah.

Prices typically go a bit higher when the state changes over to a more expensive summer blend of gasoline.

A wildcard in all of this is the conflict in the Middle East. Depending on what happens there we could see gas prices increase by 15%.

There is some good news. AAA said prices tend to fall as we enter the fall and winter driving season — when all of us drive less.

