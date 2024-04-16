Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

AAA: Washington’s gas prices 3rd highest in the country

Apr 16, 2024, 4:48 PM

Photo: People pump gas at a Shell gas station on August 03, 2023....

People pump gas at a Shell gas station on August 03, 2023. AAA reports Washington gas prices are going up. (Photo: Brandon Bell, Getty Images)

(Photo: Brandon Bell, Getty Images)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

It is official, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) drivers in Washington are paying the third highest gas prices in the country — and prices could go even higher.

Currently, Washington drivers are paying an average of $4.67 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s $1.23 a gallon higher than the national average.

AAA reported gas prices in Washington were up nearly 6%, 18 cents a gallon, compared to gas prices a year ago. And gas prices are up 38 cents a gallon since just last month.

Past coverage: Washington gas prices hit 2024 high, up 28% over national average

Those types of increases are taking an ever-growing chunk from most families’ budgets.

“I just moved from Austin, and prices are cheaper there and it’s been a difficult transition to make,” driver Sophia Anderson said.

AAA said there are several factors causing the higher prices: scheduled work on BP’s Olympic pipeline increased prices and the state’s climate change initiative, which seeks to cut carbon emissions, accounted for an additional 43 cents a gallon last year.

While most Washingtonians are environmentally conscious, there is a fine line between what’s good for the environment, and how much they are willing to happily pay for gasoline.

“I grew up in Seattle and I’m used to paying more for environmental protection, but I think there has to be a balance,” Anderson said.

According to AAA, neighboring states are feeling a similar impact. Prices have jumped 43 cents in Oregon, 55 cents in Alaska and 60 cents in Utah.

Seattle area average energy prices: Gasoline, utility gas prices dip, electricity rises

Prices typically go a bit higher when the state changes over to a more expensive summer blend of gasoline.

A wildcard in all of this is the conflict in the Middle East. Depending on what happens there we could see gas prices increase by 15%.

There is some good news. AAA said prices tend to fall as we enter the fall and winter driving season — when all of us drive less.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Two combines harvest wheat on Aug. 5, 2021, near Pullman. The National Weather Service classified t...

Heather Bosch

Washington remains in the grips of drought, will stay there

The State of Washington Department of Ecology this week declared a new drought declaration for most of the entire state.

2 hours ago

Image: Then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp smiles while greeting supporters as he ar...

Julia Dallas

Rep. Maycumber threatens legal action against Loren Culp amid social media tirade

On Tuesday, Maycumber's office announced it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Loren Culp after a barrage of social media posts.

3 hours ago

Photo: Smoke from wildfires fills the air along Alaskan Way on September 12, 2020 in Seattle, Washi...

Julia Dallas

Brace yourself for weeks of poor air quality in 2024, Seattle residents

Unfortunately, bad air quality will plague the Seattle area for three weeks this year. And the trend is projected to get worse.

4 hours ago

fake botox...

Kate Stone

Toxic ‘fake Botox’ case linked to Washington

Federal officials are investigating reports of a fake Botox product that has reportedly sickened people across nine states, including Washington.

7 hours ago

Image:One of the last photos taken of Jordan Rasmussen shows him enjoying Christmas morning 1981 wi...

Amy Donaldson - Executive Producer, KSL Podcasts

The Letter podcast debuts 2nd season on 1982 murders of 2 fathers

Season 2 of the podcast highlights generational questions about trauma and forgiveness stemming from the 1982 murders of two young fathers.

7 hours ago

google protest...

Frank Sumrall

Google workers protesting company over $1.2 billion contract with Israel

The protest, made up of tech workers, is calling for Google to end work on Project Nimbus -- a cloud computing project for the Israeli government.

9 hours ago

AAA: Washington’s gas prices 3rd highest in the country