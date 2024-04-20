Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Semi Bird wins endorsement for governor from state GOP

Apr 20, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Semi Bird...

Republican Semi Bird wins his party's nomination for governor. (KREM-TV)

(KREM-TV)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Republican candidate for governor Semi Bird has won the endorsement of the GOP state convention on Saturday.

Leading candidate Dave Reichert withdrew from the process on Friday amid chaos and disarray on the convention’s first day.

Bird said he was unfazed by it all.

“I think the story that people are trying to put out about me is some kind of tainted and tarnished, failed me,” Bird told KXLY-TV. “I think people are seeing just the opposite.”

After failing to agree on an endorsement, the convention concluded that they would not have an endorsement for governor. Originally, it had said that Bird was not qualified due to a conviction on fraud charges in a credit application.

MyNorthwest Politics: Rep. Adam Smith: Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan ‘have waited way too long’ for U.S. aid

Bird had used his father’s name and social security number. Bird admitted “100% guilt.”

However, after debate, the group agreed to move forward and endorsed Bird.

The disarray has led to the leading gubernatorial candidate, Dave Reichert, stating in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to withdraw his name form endorsement consideration.

In the past 24 hours, it has become clear that some in the Washington State Republican Party are in such disarray that they’re considering making no endorsement for governor. This, after they continually changed rules, broke rules, and twisted the process to accomplish their desired outcome. I’m not here to fix the party but to fix our broken state. Given these deceptive and dishonest events, I’m withdrawing my name for consideration for the gubernatorial endorsement through this convention process.

Meanwhile, the GOP says infighting is just part of the process.

The convention is scheduled to end Saturday.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

