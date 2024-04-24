Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Washington receives over $150M to implement solar, lower energy costs

Apr 23, 2024, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Photo: Lund Hill solar farm in Klickitat County, Washington, the state’s largest photovoltaic pla...

Lund Hill solar farm in Klickitat County, Washington, the state’s largest photovoltaic plant. (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

(Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Even though Earth Day just passed, Washington has the opportunity to help the planet. On Monday, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the Washington State Department of Commerce has been selected to get $156,120,000 to develop long-lasting solar programs for low-income communities.

The funding comes from the $7 billion Solar for All grant competition, under the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that solar energy is gaining traction as a main source of renewable energy. Solar can reduce that nation’s reliance on fossil fuels and boost the reliability of the electric grid.

However, solar energy is expensive to install, hence the grant program.

PNW scientist: Climate change impacts how our brain works

Washington’s Dept. of Commerce was one of 60 nationwide recipients of the grant, according to the EPA. The funding will allow over 900,000 underprivileged communities to get solar and create around 200,000 jobs in the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that 2,000 corps positions are currently being offered across 36 states as part of the American Climate Corps green jobs training program.

“You’ll get paid to fight climate change,” Biden said at an event centered around Earth Day on Monday.

According to a news release from EPA Region 10, Washington will launch different programs to give solar access to residents who qualify for low-income. These will complement existing programs supporting solar distribution

One program will focus on single-family homeowners, another will help multifamily affordable housing properties and another will focus on solar for Tribal regions.

Looking ahead: Brace yourself for weeks of poor air quality in 2024, Seattle residents

“This funding will be used to supercharge the deployment of solar power in communities, create jobs, make our power grid more resilient, and lower the cost of energy for every household,” EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller in the news release.

However, the Greenhouse Reduction Fund has faced Republican opposition over concerns about how the money is used.

The EPA gave the other $20 billion of the bank’s funding to nonprofits and community development banks, according to The AP. These organizations are meant to use the money on projects like residential heat pumps, energy-efficient home improvements and larger projects like electric car charging stations and community cooling centers.

Contributing: Alexa St. John and Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Buddy Booth is seen as a young adult. Episodes of Season 2 of The Letter from KSL Podcasts a...

Amy Donaldson - executive producer, KSL Podcasts

The Letter Season 2: Sense of dread precedes second 1982 Millcreek Canyon murder

The second episode of the second season of The Letter, "Ripple Effect," details the second man killed in a 1982 double murder.

5 hours ago

Photo: West Seattle High School students held a pro-Palestinian protest....

James Lynch

Western Washington students walk out against Israel-Hamas war

Around 100 West Seattle High School students joined other groups across the nation in protesting against the Israel-Hamas war.

7 hours ago

Boeing production floor...

Heather Bosch

Boeing engineers allege retaliation over safety concerns

Two Boeing engineers have alleged retaliation by the company’s management after they insisted on a re-evaluation of work on the 787 and 777.

7 hours ago

Paxton...

JAMIE STENGLE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seattle Children’s Hospital won’t turn over gender-affirming care records in lawsuit

The Texas Attorney General is dropping a request for Seattle Children's Hospital to hand over records regarding gender-affirming treatment.

9 hours ago

Red Cross...

Bill Kaczaraba

South King Fire offering free smoke alarm installation for Federal Way residents

The American Red Cross is set to host a home fire safety event, Sound the Alarm, on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

10 hours ago

UW rape...

Bill Kaczaraba

Did UW know about rape allegations against Tybo Rogers before allowing him to play?

Seattle police implied that UW was aware of a rape accusation against sophomore running back Tylin Rogers before he continued to play.

12 hours ago

Washington receives over $150M to implement solar, lower energy costs