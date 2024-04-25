Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Renton’s Fourth of July show to light up the sky without fireworks

Apr 25, 2024, 3:42 PM

Photo: Brienne the dragon rolls down the Renton River Days parade in July 2019....

Brienne the dragon rolls down the Renton River Days parade in July 2019. (Photo: Marcel Bauer)

(Photo: Marcel Bauer)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The City of Renton is taking a different approach to its annual Fourth of July show. Instead of fireworks lighting up the night sky — drones will illuminate the atmosphere.

The city announced an “incredible drone show” will return to the 2024 Renton River Days lineup and will take the place of the Fourth of July fireworks show.

According to the city, the fireworks shows weren’t healthy for the environment and the noise was hard on pets. The city also cited the funds needed to source a barge with the upgrades to the North Water Walk as one of the reasons for the change.

The money that went to the fireworks will go toward events like Renton River Days, stated the city.

According to the city, Renton River Days is a community festival that drew over 25,000 attendees last year.

The City of Renton said the shift to a drone show “aligns with the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

In a previous story about bad air quality, IQAir’s CEO Glory Dolphin Hammes named fireworks as one of the largest polluters.

Looking ahead: Brace yourself for weeks of poor air quality in 2024, Seattle residents

But even though there will be no fireworks, the City of Renton promised the show will be a “captivating experience for all community members.”

Over 200 drones will dance on July 26 as part of the 39th annual Renton River Days event kickoff.

“Changes can be challenging, but we are confident this new approach will be exciting and contribute positively to the community’s well-being and the protection of the city’s natural surroundings,” the City of Renton said in a news release.

Renton River Days will take place July 26-28 at Liberty Park and Cedar River Park. There will also be vendors at the Renton Community Center, Maplewood Golf Course, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park and the Don Persson Renton Senior Activity Center.

Other local news: Renton juvenile crime skyrocketing, one tactic up 900%, says chief

The parade will be on July 27 at 10 a.m. on South Third Street.

However, the city is still seeking sponsors, vendors and parade participants. To apply and learn more, visit Renton River Days’ website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A homeless encampment in Burien....

James Lynch

Burien camping ban saga continues as mayor speaks on resolution

If you live in King County, you probably know there is an ongoing feud between government officials over Burien's public camping ban.

27 minutes ago

Photo: This July 6, 2011 photo shows a grizzly bear roaming near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone Nationa...

Heather Bosch

Grizzly bears to return to Washington despite opposition

Grizzly bears WILL be returning to the North Cascades, decided the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

3 hours ago

I-5 accidents federal way...

Frank Sumrall

Multiple I-5 accidents near Federal Way, Kent clog up highway

All lanes heading north on I-5 in Federal Way were blocked off after a semi-truck suffered a rollover collision. The lanes have since reopened.

4 hours ago

Photo: A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022....

Kate Stone

WSDOT wraps up investigation into ex-employee’s gas price whistleblowing claims

An investigation into a WSDOT whistleblower, who claimed he was pressured to lie about the impact of climate laws on gas prices, is over.

4 hours ago

officer-involved shooting bodycam...

Frank Sumrall

SPD releases bodycam footage of April 17 officer-involved shooting

SPD released bodycam video footage of an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a suspect in Tukwila on April 17.

5 hours ago

mercer island water use...

Kate Stone

Mercer Island residents must restrict summer water use after pipe break

Mercer Island residents may need to conserve water this summer because of a major supply line break earlier this month.

8 hours ago

Renton’s Fourth of July show to light up the sky without fireworks