Renton’s Fourth of July show to light up the sky without fireworks

The City of Renton is taking a different approach to its annual Fourth of July show. Instead of fireworks lighting up the night sky — drones will illuminate the atmosphere.

The city announced an “incredible drone show” will return to the 2024 Renton River Days lineup and will take the place of the Fourth of July fireworks show.

According to the city, the fireworks shows weren’t healthy for the environment and the noise was hard on pets. The city also cited the funds needed to source a barge with the upgrades to the North Water Walk as one of the reasons for the change.

The money that went to the fireworks will go toward events like Renton River Days, stated the city.

According to the city, Renton River Days is a community festival that drew over 25,000 attendees last year.

The City of Renton said the shift to a drone show “aligns with the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

In a previous story about bad air quality, IQAir’s CEO Glory Dolphin Hammes named fireworks as one of the largest polluters.

But even though there will be no fireworks, the City of Renton promised the show will be a “captivating experience for all community members.”

Over 200 drones will dance on July 26 as part of the 39th annual Renton River Days event kickoff.

“Changes can be challenging, but we are confident this new approach will be exciting and contribute positively to the community’s well-being and the protection of the city’s natural surroundings,” the City of Renton said in a news release.

Renton River Days will take place July 26-28 at Liberty Park and Cedar River Park. There will also be vendors at the Renton Community Center, Maplewood Golf Course, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park and the Don Persson Renton Senior Activity Center.

The parade will be on July 27 at 10 a.m. on South Third Street.

However, the city is still seeking sponsors, vendors and parade participants. To apply and learn more, visit Renton River Days’ website.

