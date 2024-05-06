Original Pike Place Starbucks reopens after vandalism

Those visiting Seattle’s Pike Place Market over the weekend may have been met with disappointment, as the original Starbucks had to close due to vandalism.

The store was vandalized on Friday and was closed on Saturday and Sunday. However, it reopened Monday morning and is now serving customers, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries wrote to MyNorthwest in an email Monday. Jeffries also explained that all the employees and customers are safe.

“1912 Pike Place is our original store, where so much connection and kindness has taken place for more than half a century. The store is open and serving customers and the community again,” wrote the spokesperson.

According to KING 5, a front window of the store was damaged. The outlet also reported the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating the vandalism and no details have been shared.

According to Pike Place Market, Starbucks began its journey in 1971, with the founders opening its first store next to the market. They offered coffee beans, tea and spices from around the world.

The name Starbucks was inspired by “Moby-Dick,” and is meant to evoke “the seafaring tradition of the early coffee traders,” the market stated.

Recent Starbucks controversies impact the company

However, the coffee chain has found itself in hot water.

In February, students across the nation pushed for schools to ban Starbucks on campuses after the company failed to negotiate contracts with thousands of baristas who have unionized over the last two years.

“If Starbucks was a student, they would have been expelled by now because of the number of rules they’ve broken,” Valli Pendyala, a freshman at Georgetown University, told CBS News. “That’s why we’re taking action to demand that Georgetown lets its contract with Starbucks expire and that it holds Starbucks accountable for its attacks on its workers.”

Last November, workers at over 200 U.S. Starbucks stores walked off the job on one of the busiest days of the year, its annual “Red Cup Day.”

According to The Associated Press (AP), workers were expected to picket for part of the day and visit non-union stores the rest of the day, the union said. Around 30 stores also staged walkouts on Wednesday.

Juniper Schweitzer, who has worked for Starbucks for 16 years, told the AP she loves the company and its ideals but believed it’s not living up to them.

“They have promised the world to us and they have not delivered,” Schweitzer, who was picketing outside her Chicago store, shared with The AP.

The company has also been the target of pro-Palestinian protests, where protesters said Starbucks is complicit in the genocide of Gaza. One recent protest was composed of students from West Seattle High School.

Last December, Starbucks revoked any involvement in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Starbucks is a global company committed to providing a place where everyone feels welcome and a sense of belonging, anywhere in the world. We abhor hate and strongly reject violence against the innocent,” wrote the company on its website. “Despite false statements spread through social media, Starbucks has never contributed to any government or military operation in any way.”

