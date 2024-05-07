Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

UW’s ‘W’ sign besmirched with red paint by pro-Palestinian protesters

May 7, 2024, 7:53 AM

Maintenance workers arrive to clean the University of Washington "W" sign covered in red paint Tuesday morning. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio) The University of Washington "W" sign covered in red paint in an apparent act by pro-Palestinian protesters. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The University of Washington (UW) sign, located at the intersection of NE 45th Street and Memorial Way NE, has been covered in red paint in an apparent act of pro-Palestinian protest.

Paint beneath the sign appeared to read “UW funded genocide” with red paint dripping from the sign eventually covering most of the letters. Tags on pillars beside it read “From the river” and “To the sea.”

More UW news: Pro-Palestinian UW encampment doubles by second day

Maintenance crews told KIRO Newsradio they saw it when driving into work this morning. One worker said he was exhausted at the consistency of politically motivated graffiti, claiming responding to exact incidents is tiring because “there’s just going to be more.”

While tags on the signs indicate a pro-Palestinian message, it remains unknown at this time who defaced the large “W” at one of the campus’ entrances.

Protesters have continued to demand that the university should cut all ties with Israel and companies supporting the Israel Defense Forces — including Boeing — but their demands have been largely met with stonewall opposition as the university refuses to change its position. University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce doubled down on this sentiment back in February.

“Boeing’s support for UW in time, talent and funding cannot be replaced by other endowment sources, nor would we choose to sever our relationship if they could be,” she wrote in an email to individuals and groups protesting violence against Palestinians, according to The Seattle Times.

Boeing has donated more than $100 million to the UW since 1917, according to The Seattle Times. The company also employs thousands of UW graduates, while the name “Boeing” can be found throughout the campus including auditoriums, research centers and, most obviously, the William E. Boeing Department of Aeronautics & Astronautics.

Jason Rantz Exclusive: UW Professor stalked and harassed at Seattle autonomous ‘Liberated Zone’

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the university and UW Police for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

UW’s ‘W’ sign besmirched with red paint by pro-Palestinian protesters