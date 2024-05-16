Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Trial of Auburn officer accused of killing man outside store begins after nearly 5 years

May 16, 2024, 7:56 AM

auburn police officer jeffrey nelson...

Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson (Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department via AP)

(Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department via AP)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Opening statements are expected Thursday in the trial of an Auburn Police officer accused of killing a man with a history of mental illness and addictions.

Officer Jeffrey Nelson is charged with murder and assault in the death of 26-year-old Jesse Sarey in 2019.

The shooting happened outside of the Sunshine Smoke Grocery in Auburn, located near the intersection of 15th Street Northeast and Auburn Way North, on May 31, 2019.

Surveillance video captured the escalation that night.

Charging documents said Nelson tackled and ultimately shot Sarey while trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

KUOW reported the judge determined testimony will not include information about Nelson’s tattoos, one of which reads “punish the deserving,” and Sarey’s history of drug use and public intoxication.

The trial marks the first-ever law enforcement officer charged with murder and assault under voter-approved Initiative 940, which calls for de-escalation and makes it easier to prosecute police for using deadly force.

Nelson’s trial was delayed three times.

The trial was originally scheduled in October of 2021.

However, it was later scheduled for February of 2022, and a third time for February of 2023.

His trial is set to begin Thursday at the Regional Justice Center in Kent.

 

MyNorthwest News

Image: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Red Lobster restaurant on April 17, 2024 in Rohnert Park...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Red Lobster closes dozens of US restaurants, including Washington location

A restaurant liquidator announced this week it would be auctioning off the equipment of over 50 recently closed Red Lobster locations.

3 hours ago

Image: Tents are seen at a Seattle homeless encampment....

Julia Dallas

King County homelessness surges 23% as state releases plan to tackle housing

King County released its 2024 Unsheltered Point-in-Time Count. Also this week, Washington released its Housing Advisory Plan.

10 hours ago

Image: On May 17, 1980, Carolyn Driedger examines a piece of measuring equipment at Coldwater2, the...

Feliks Banel

‘We got a real gut punch from it:’ Scientist recalls deadly Mount St. Helens eruption

This weekend is the 44th anniversary of the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, a major event for those who remember it or know the history.

10 hours ago

Image: The University of Washington community arrived on campus in Seattle on Wednesday, May 15, 20...

James Lynch

UW buildings covered with pro-Palestinian graffiti; president responds

The University of Washington community found many buildings around the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus covered with graffiti Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Photo: The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car....

Micki Gamez

Kia software upgrade happening this weekend in Bellevue

Kia through the Bellevue Police Department is offering free software upgrades to those who qualify in an effort to prevent theft.

18 hours ago

Photo: SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue....

Julia Dallas

SR 520 toll rates will increase this summer, here’s how much:

SR 520 tolls will be going up to pay for construction. Toll rates for new sections of SR 167 and SR 509 are also being discussed.

18 hours ago

Trial of Auburn officer accused of killing man outside store begins after nearly 5 years