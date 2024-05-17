Close
Tacoma city council member dies after battle with cancer

May 16, 2024, 5:24 PM

Tacoma City Council member Catherine Ushka has died after a battle with cancer. She represented District 4. (Photo courtesy of the City of Tacoma)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Tacoma City Council member Catherine Ushka has died after a battle with cervical cancer. The City of Tacoma made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Ushka represented District 4 and was appointed to serve as deputy mayor two years ago.

In 2022, Ushka announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer. However, it has not been confirmed yet if that was the cause of her death.

According to a news release from the City of Tacoma, Ushka was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve. She also served eight years, including three years as president, on the Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors.

The city said it was profoundly saddened by the news, but offered no further details about Ushka’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Council member Catherine Ushka,” Mayor Victoria Woodards said via the news release. “She will be remembered by many for her works seen and unseen. Here in Tacoma, she will be especially remembered for her fierce advocacy for the Eastside and South End, her willingness to stand for those whose voices are so often left out, and putting her hands in the dirt as well as rising to the highest levels of policy to make lasting change.”

Other news: Judge tosses lawsuit aimed at removing state’s gender-affirming care for youth

In April, the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners voted to rename Gas Station Park to Catherine Ushka’s Gas Station Park.

“I was thrilled to advocate for this space when former SENCo chair Athena Brewer reached out and became one of many who worked to improve the quality of life in this neighborhood,” Ushka said via a Metro Parks news release. “Now, watching the kids play and hearing parents and neighbors talk about how the park makes their lives better, that’s award enough for me. That’s why I serve and serving this community that I love has been the greatest honor of my life. I am humbled and grateful for this tremendous honor.”

Metro Parks stated that Ushka worked for years to secure investments for Tacoma’s Eastside and South End neighborhoods.

According to the news release, Ushka also created the award-winning McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan, implemented Vision Zero to help eliminate traffic deaths and put together long-term planning efforts like Home in Tacoma and Picture Pac Avenue.

Ushka leaves behind a loving partner, daughter, son, father and brother. She was 55.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

