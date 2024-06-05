Celebrities get ready to swing for a cause at Seattle All-Star Classic

As the summer sun warms the Puget Sound area, the Seattle All-Star Classic (SASC) celebrity softball game is gearing up. Fans can attend the event’s third inning at Cheney Stadium on July 6. Hosted by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, this year promises a blend of light-hearted competition and serious community support.

However, the game will feature a roster of celebrities from different walks of fame, all united for a common cause. While the full lineup is under wraps, in years past, the event has seen Seahawks players, local musicians and actors.

Past attendees include comedian Jeff Dye, Seahawks player DK Metcalf, Seahawks player Geno Smith and UFC Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, among others.

“It’s an honor to be hosting the 2024 Seattle All-Star Classic and to support local community organizations working to build a more equitable future,” Smith-Njigba told Business Wire. “I’m excited to take the field with my fellow athletes and community leaders from around the Pacific Northwest for a day of fun and giving back to our community.”

Beyond the diamond, the event is a home run for local non-profits. Thus, the proceeds will support initiatives in education, youth sports and family services. The “Filling the Gap” initiative, now in its third year, has become a beacon of hope for those it serves, embodying the spirit of the Emerald City.

Seattle All-Star Classic highlights non-profits

The initiative, spearheaded by the SASC, is a powerful community-driven program designed to address and alleviate inequities in the South Sound and Tacoma areas. Therefore, this year, the program proudly highlights five non-profits that are making significant strides in critical areas. The organizations uphold education, youth sports, academic and leadership excellence, economic empowerment, and food or family insecurities.

Thus, through the collaborative efforts of athletes, celebrities, local business owners and community leaders, “Filling the Gap” aims to raise awareness and support for these organizations. The program works to help non-profits overcome daily challenges. The initiative also focuses on bolstering awareness, volunteer support and fundraising to ensure these non-profits can continue their vital work in the community.

Therefore, attendees can expect more than just a softball game. Cheney Stadium will host an array of activities suitable for all ages. There will be a children’s play area, a beer and wine garden and a variety of local vendors showcasing the best of Seattle’s culinary scene.

This is the perfect day out for families, friends and corporate groups alike. After all, the SASC is a celebration of community, charity and the city’s love for its sports heroes.

“On the field, fans will see their favorite athletes, celebrities and musicians come together to lend a helping hand to our local communities. This really is a special event that can’t be missed this summer!” Former Seattle Seahawk and co-founder of the Seattle All-Star Classic, Kerry Carter, told Business Wire.

For those looking to score tickets and contribute to a worthy cause, the Seattle All-Star Classic website is your starting base. So, grab your mitts, don your caps and step up to the plate for a day of fun, laughter and community spirit. Let’s play ball for a better community!

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest