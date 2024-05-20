A missing pilot was found dead Monday near Humpback Mountain, just west of Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Officials reported ground crews discovered the crash site around 1:30 p.m. in a heavily forested area of the mountain. The plane’s 69-year-old pilot was found dead in the plane.

WSDOT Air Search and Rescue was notified Sunday of a missing aircraft piloted by Jerry Riedinger. Riedinger, who was the only known occupant of the plane, left the Arlington Municipal Airport Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Riedinger’s wife reported him missing around 6 p.m. after he did not arrive at his destination in Ephrata, WSDOT explained in its blog. An air search got underway and included assistance from the King County Search and Rescue Association and the King County Sheriff’s Office on the ground.

A 50-person ground search began, including an aircraft searching from above in the sky.

PNW aviation news: NTSB is investigating small plane crash in Oregon that left ‘no survivors,’ authorities say

The group focused efforts on a concentrated area in the Humpback Mountains west of Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT said in its statement. That is where the last known cell phone data was recovered. WSDOT requested other pilots give the air search and rescue team room to work safely.

Riedinger, the pilot, was reportedly carrying a parachute, and the aircraft was equipped with “a new 406MHz Emergency Locator Transmitter.” There had been no communication from the aircraft and no emergency beacon signals were received, WSDOT reported in its blog entry.

More from WSDOT: Agency claims $500M needed to fix state’s ‘declining’ rest stops

The agency’s statement concluded by saying that WSDOT, by statute (RCW 47.68.380), is “charged with the coordination and management of aerial search and rescue within the state. The agency works in conjunction with volunteer search and rescue groups, law enforcement and other agencies, such as the U.S. Navy, in carrying out such searches.”

WSDOT said further information will be released by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.