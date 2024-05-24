Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

SPD’s assistant chief placed on administrative leave

May 24, 2024, 9:29 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

spd chief leave...

SPD badge (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The assistant chief of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has been placed on administrative leave, according to Police Chief Adrian Diaz who notified employees of the move Thursday afternoon.

More on SPD: Seattle police captain sues city, Chief Adrian Diaz

Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis has been with the department for 25 years. He currently heads up the division that oversees the SWAT team and Bomb Squad.

Davis started as a police officer with the SPD when he first joined the department before working his way up to detective. He worked as a detective for five years before becoming a lieutenant with the SPD, and subsequently the assistant chief.

More on the SPD: What Seattle police officers are saying during exit interviews

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio have reached out to the SPD Office of Professional Accountability (OPA) for further information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

MyNorthwest News

king county gangs...

James Lynch

Are big time gangs operating in King County?

After a string of shootings, King County prosecutors believe the region is suffering from a gang problem, but it's more complicated than it seems.

3 hours ago

caregiver rape...

Frank Sumrall

Former assisted living caregiver charged with raping 2 patients in Shoreline

A former caregiver at an assisted living facility in Shoreline has been charged with multiple counts of rape involving patients at the facility.

5 hours ago

Image: A truck crashed into a home in the Esperance neighborhood of Edmonds on Thursday, May 23, 20...

Steve Coogan

Truck crashes into Edmonds home, injuring 1 and causing $150K in damage

A truck that was towing a travel trailer crashed into a home in the Esperance neighborhood of Edmonds late Thursday morning, according to the area regional fire authority. South County Fire reported in a post on X that the truck was parked when it started rolling down hill toward the the home around 11 a.m. […]

16 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape....

Steve Coogan

Woman shot in her bed while her child was next to her in West Seattle

A woman was shot and injured and her child was nearly hit when bullets penetrated the bedroom wall of their West Seattle home Wednesday.

17 hours ago

kimonti carter...

Matt Markovich

Washington Supreme Court rejects bid to return convicted murderer, documentary star to prison

The Washington State Supreme Court rejected an effort to send convicted murderer Kimonti Dennis Carter back to prison on Thursday.

20 hours ago

Image:The headquarters of Live Nation is shown June 29, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. The Jus...

Associated Press

Government sues Ticketmaster owner and asks court to break up company’s monopoly on live events

The DOJ has accused Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation Entertainment of running an illegal monopoly over live events in America.

1 day ago

SPD’s assistant chief placed on administrative leave