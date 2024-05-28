United Airlines flight bound for Seattle catches fire before takeoff in Chicago

A flight from Chicago to Seattle was aborted Monday after an engine fire.

United Airlines flight 2091 heading to Seattle from Chicago O’Hare International Airport was set to take off just around 1:30 p.m. CDT (10:30 a.m. PDT).

The Chicago Fire Department and medical personnel met the plane as a precaution.

The Airbus 320 had to be towed back to the gate where all 148 passengers and five crewmembers were able to safely get off the plane.

All arrival flights to O’Hare were halted around 45 minutes due to the incident.

The passengers were put on another Airbus 320 plane and that flight left O’Hare just before 7:30 p.m. CDT (4:30 p.m. PDT).

The plane arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) just after 9:30 p.m. PDT.