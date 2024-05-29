Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Notable Seattle CEO Dan Price back with company after sexual assault claims dropped

May 29, 2024, 12:22 PM

dan price...

Dan Price, center, CEO of Gravity Payments, is joined by teacher Hilary Gray as they handout letters and checks to high school graduates at Woodbridge Elementary School in Irvine on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo: Leonard Ortiz, Getty Images)

(Photo: Leonard Ortiz, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Gravity Payments’ former CEO Dan Price has returned to the Seattle-based company he founded after previously resigning less than two years ago.

Price, 40, announced his return on X, stating he is back as a strategic advisor to Tammi Kroll, who took over as CEO when Price resigned in 2022.

Price stepped down from his role as CEO after he was accused of attempting to forcibly kiss a woman and grabbing her throat — two counts of fourth-degree assault — alongside an additional charge of reckless driving.

Dan Price’s sexual assault allegations

Seattle police records stated Price had agreed to meet a woman at a downtown restaurant Jan. 20 of last year. While the victim was hailing an Uber, Price was said to have offered to let her wait for a ride in his own vehicle, despite allegedly becoming intoxicated at the restaurant.

At that time, Price reportedly made a sexual advance, at which point “she pushed him away and then he grabbed her throat,” the police report read.

More on Dan Price’s allegations: Assault, reckless driving charges against former CEO Dan Price dropped

The police report stated he then drove off with the woman still in the car, arriving at a parking lot where Price began “doing donuts.” Price then allegedly “tried kissing her again … after she pushed him away the second time, he grabbed her throat again and was pulsing his hand for minutes,” according to the police report. The situation de-escalated, at which point a friend assisted the woman and left.

Price pleaded not guilty to the charges, calling them “false accusations.” The charges were dropped approximately eight months after he stepped down as CEO, with further investigations finding “more egregious inconsistencies and contradictions,” according to Seattle Municipal Court records in a report from The Seattle Times.

Dan Price: Celebrity CEO

Price made national headlines when he slashed his CEO salary to give his employees a raise. In 2015, Price stunned his staff of more than 100 employees when he told them he was cutting his approximate $1 million salary to just $70,000, using the savings to create a base pay of $70,000 for employees by 2018.

More on high-profile executives in Washington: Melinda French Gates to donate $1 billion over next 2 years in support of women’s rights

The average annual salary at Gravity Payments — a credit card processing and financial services company founded in 2004 — before Price’s decision was $48,000, according to CBS News.

Despite Price no longer operating as Gravity Payment’s CEO, he still owns 100% of the credit card processing company, according to The Seattle Times. Price founded the company in 2004 when he was just 19 years old.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Crews cleared a South Lake Union homeless encampment on May 29, 2023....

James Lynch

‘I feel bad for these people:’ South Lake Union homeless encampment cleared away

The deadline, for those living in a South Lake Union homeless encampment, to pack up and move on was 9 a.m. Wednesday.

57 minutes ago

Image: Adrian Diaz addresses the press at a news conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 after Seattl...

Matt Markovich and Steve Coogan

Seattle Mayor Harrell announces Diaz to depart as SPD chief; Rahr to step in

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr will replace Adrian Diaz and serve as interim Seattle Police chief, Mayor Bruce Harrell said.

2 hours ago

Photo: Soon unincorporated Pierce County residents will have to follow outdoor burning rules, as th...

Julia Dallas

Burn ban starts Saturday for unincorporated Pierce County

Soon unincorporated Pierce County residents will have to follow outdoor burning rules, as the county's burn ban goes into effect Saturday.

2 hours ago

Brouwer's Café...

Frank Sumrall

Beloved ‘beer mecca’ Brouwer’s Café in Fremont to close after 19 years

Brouwer's Café, a Belgian-inspired pub located in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood, announced it will be shuttering its doors on June 29.

2 hours ago

two-year-old stray bullet...

Frank Sumrall

10-year-old dies after hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting

A 10-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet in Skyway Thursday morning.

5 hours ago

woman missing lake washington...

Frank Sumrall

SFD: Woman still missing after falling off boat into Lake Washington Monday night

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) fears a woman who is reportedly missing since Monday night has drowned in Lake Washington.

7 hours ago

Notable Seattle CEO Dan Price back with company after sexual assault claims dropped