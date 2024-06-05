Close
SR-410 crash in Sumner turns fatal after driver misses turn and hits vehicle head-on

Jun 5, 2024, 6:27 AM | Updated: 6:33 am

sr-410 sumner crash...

WSDOT and first responders arrive at the scene of the highway crash, shutting down multiple lanes of SR-410. (Photo courtesy KIRO Newsradio listener Adam)

(Photo courtesy KIRO Newsradio listener Adam)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One person has died after a head-on crash on State Route 410 (SR-410) ramp to State Route 167 (SR-167) heading south in Sumner Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo said a suspected drunk driver was exiting SR-167 heading north to SR-410 this morning before losing control of his vehicle.

More highway crashes: Ambulance, motorhome crash shuts down I-5 south

“That driver was unable to negotiate the curve properly left the roadway and ended up going down the embankment onto westbound SR-410 to southbound SR-167 interchange ramp, striking a second vehicle head-on,” Dattilo told KIRO Newsradio.

The driver of the second vehicle was killed. A third car was involved in the accident as well, but that driver is reportedly “OK,” according to WSP.

“The driver of that second invalid vehicle has passed away at the scene,” Dattilo stated. “The third vehicle involved, that driver is uninjured. The accident-causing driver is under arrest for DUI vehicular homicide.”

More traffic news: Lind Avenue overpass over I-405 reopens after 2 years

The ramp to southbound SR-167 remains closed and is expected to be for several hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

SR-410 crash in Sumner turns fatal after driver misses turn and hits vehicle head-on