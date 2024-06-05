SR-410 crash in Sumner turns fatal after driver misses turn and hits vehicle head-on

One person has died after a head-on crash on State Route 410 (SR-410) ramp to State Route 167 (SR-167) heading south in Sumner Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo said a suspected drunk driver was exiting SR-167 heading north to SR-410 this morning before losing control of his vehicle.

“That driver was unable to negotiate the curve properly left the roadway and ended up going down the embankment onto westbound SR-410 to southbound SR-167 interchange ramp, striking a second vehicle head-on,” Dattilo told KIRO Newsradio.

The driver of the second vehicle was killed. A third car was involved in the accident as well, but that driver is reportedly “OK,” according to WSP.

“The driver of that second invalid vehicle has passed away at the scene,” Dattilo stated. “The third vehicle involved, that driver is uninjured. The accident-causing driver is under arrest for DUI vehicular homicide.”

The ramp to southbound SR-167 remains closed and is expected to be for several hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

