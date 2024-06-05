Antisemites at the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle are livid that the wrong antisemitic graffiti was attributed to them. They were responsible for other antisemitic graffiti and the record must be cleared!

The faux controversy centered on UW President Ana Marie Cauce incorrectly attributing photos of antisemitic graffiti to some Jew-hating students at the former anti-Israel encampment on campus. Cauce released a statement on May 15 to belatedly condemn the “rhetoric and language used in chants and signs within the Quad and at protests” as “vile and antisemitic.”

During a meeting eight days later, the UW Daily said graduate student activist Juliette Majid asked for evidence of antisemitism at the so-called Liberated Zone encampment. The UW president responded, misattributing two photos that weren’t taken on campus or in Washington State. Cauce said it was an accident and is not retracting her statement on the vile antisemitism as activists demanded.

This misattribution outraged the antisemitic students who took to Instagram to defend their honor. How dare Cauce accidentally use photos of antisemitism off campus when she could have been honest and displayed photos taken at UW.

Can we all give proper credit to the UW antisemites for their antisemitic graffiti?

Photos from the UW show antisemitic graffiti.

The activists just choose to pretend calling for the destruction of Israel, siding with Hamas “freedom fighters” and tagging buildings with “piss on Zionists,” “end Israel,” “from the river to the sea,” and “Save a life, kill your local colonizer” (after declaring Israel an example of “settler colonialism”) isn’t antisemitic. Indeed, all messages coming from the activists are antisemitic because their very movement is antisemitic in nature.

This week, as antisemitic graffiti and damage from the Jew-hating encampment dwellers was still being fixed, the campus was hit with more antisemitic graffiti. Taking an LGBT Pride month theme, two messages said “Queers for Palestine” and “No pinkwashing during pride.”

Pinkwashing is a term antisemites use to claim Israel pretends to support LGBT rights as a way to mask human rights violations against Palestinians. It’s often used by supposedly progressive activists to justify fighting for the side that denies LGBT people the very right to exist. Being “queer” in Gaza is punishable by death. It’s why gay Palestinians flee to Israel for freedom.

NEW: Antisemitic students at UW Seattle again vandalize property on campus. The school isn’t even done fixing the previous damage from the anti-Israel encampment. pic.twitter.com/YMu1X3TBjJ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 3, 2024

