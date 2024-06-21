Local zoo animals become mothers for the first time

Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo and Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium both have news. Two animals are experiencing motherhood for the first time. Eloise the sea lion just gave birth to her new baby while Batu the orangutan is expecting.

Point Defiance sees first sea lion pup in zoo’s 119-year history

Point Defiance posted a video of the little sea lion waddling on her flippers and barking in response to her mom.

She is the first California sea lion pup born in Point Defiance’s 119-year history. In a news release, the zoo said baby sea lions don’t swim right away so visitors won’t be able to see her until later this summer.

She’s also taking antibiotics to treat a mild respiratory infection but is otherwise healthy and bonding with her mom. Both her mother, Eloise and father, Boomer, are rescued sea-lions who live at the zoo’s popular Rocky Shores exhibit.

“Eloise is a natural at parenting, and we’ve seen the pair bonding a lot already,” Point Defiance Zoo Curator Jen DeGroot stated. “Eloise is protective of the pup and encourages her to nurse. Soon she will begin to give her some ‘swimming lessons’ in shallow water.”

The baby doesn’t have a name yet but zoo keepers are working on a few options. Visitors will get to vote on their favorite name later this month.

To learn more about sea lions, visit Point Defiance Zoo’s website.

Woodland Park has pregnant orangutan for first time in 35 years

Batu the orangutan hasn’t given birth yet but is expected to have her offspring this summer in late August/early September.

Woodland Park said this is the first time in 35 years it has a pregnant orangutan. Batu is 14 years old and father, Godek, is 15 years old. In a news release, the zoo stated the two have a great relationship.

The baby will also be Godek’s first.

The zoo said its animal care team has designed a first-time mother training course for Batu.

“Our goal is to arm Batu with as many skills possible to instill confidence and help her be a successful mother,” Rachel Vass, an Interim Animal Care Manager at Woodland Park Zoo, stated in the news release. “One scenario we need to prepare for is the newborn requiring bottle feeding. Our orangutan keepers are training Batu to retrieve objects, cuddle a burlap baby doll close to her chest, situate it higher or lower on her torso and allow a milk-filled bottle to be placed on her breast through the mesh. Orangutans are very intelligent animals and we’re pleased how Batu is progressing with her maternal training.”

According to the zoo, there are three species of orangutans found only in Southeast Asia. Orangutans are a critically endangered species that face habitat loss and fragmentation due to forest fires, logging and palm oil plantations.

To learn more about orangutans and options to help save them, visit Woodland Park Zoo’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.