CRIME BLOTTER

Deputies searching for person who hit, nearly killed woman in Kent

Jun 21, 2024, 12:58 PM

Yin May suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a driver in Kent. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

King County deputies are looking for the person who almost killed a woman in Kent on Sunday.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the woman was on 148th Avenue Southeast when she was hit by an SUV, suffering critical injuries. The driver sped off.

KCSO reported the SUV is a white/cream 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it determined the SUV has a missing or damaged driver’s side mirror. It is also missing a front plate, six-spoke chrome rims, chrome running boards and a roof rack.

Deputies are looking for the Escalade. (Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are looking for the Escalade. (Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff’s Office)

Woman recounts moments before she was hit by a driver in Kent

The woman, 64-year-old Yin May, is currently in the hospital recovering from her injuries. KIRO 7 spoke with May from her hospital bed on Thursday.

She told them she suffered a broken pelvis, femur, deep cuts and a brain bleed.

Yin May suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a driver in Kent. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Kristy Phyu, May’s daughter, told KIRO 7 that around 2 p.m., she and her family filed a missing persons report for her mom when they didn’t hear from her for hours. Ten hours later, Phyu got a call from Harborview Medical Center.

“She says she’s never thought this will happen to her. Never would have imagined,” May, who was translated by Phyu.

Phyu told KIRO 7 that her mom’s morning walk turned terrible. May said she saw the Escalade coming toward her before she was hit and then woke up in the hospital.

“Thinking ‘Oh my gosh, why was I laying on the side of the road? Did I just get heart attack? Or did I just fall?'” May shared.

May said her life won’t ever be the same and urged drivers to be careful.

“All she wanted to say is to whoever is driving in the future. Please be careful. Look around. Do not just run off. She doesn’t wish this to happen to anybody,” Phyu said.

Anyone with information about the Escalade is asked to send tips to KCSO.MarrUnitTips@kingcounty.gov.

Contributing: Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Deputies searching for person who hit, nearly killed woman in Kent