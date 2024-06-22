Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

21-year-old arrested in Lacey double murder after police chase

Jun 21, 2024, 5:09 PM

Photo: Lacey police are investigating a deadly shooting....

Lacey police are investigating a deadly shooting. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

A 21-year-old man led police on a chase following the murder of two people whom he lived with in Lacey.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of 57th Loop SE for a report of a shooting at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found two people dead.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled in a vehicle, which was spotted by Olympia police on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5).

A chase began and the man later abandoned his car near the Billy Frank Jr. Wildlife Refuge just off of I-5. Though he ran and tried hiding from police, officers found him and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was then booked into the Thurston County Jail for investigation of second-degree domestic violence murder, first-degree domestic violence assault and attempted eluding.

The two victims will be identified by the Thurston County Coroner.

Lacey detectives said the suspect lived with the two victims, and police are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Yin May suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a driver in Kent....

Julia Dallas

Deputies searching for person who hit, nearly killed woman in Kent

King County deputies are looking for the person who almost killed a woman in Kent in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

19 hours ago

Photo: Snohomish County bus....

Bill Kaczaraba

Attacks against Community Transit drivers reveal potential troubling trend

Community Transit drivers in Snohomish County face a growing threat from violent passengers. Two drivers have been attacked recently.

20 hours ago

Photo: A 27-year-old registered Washington sex offender was caught while he was allegedly traveling...

Julia Dallas

Washington sex offender caught allegedly traveling to sexually assault teen

A 27-year-old registered Washington sex offender was caught while he was allegedly traveling to Oregon to sexually assault a teen.

2 days ago

wsp hit-and-run...

Chris Sullivan

WSP searching for driver in hit-and-run fatal crash involving a pedestrian

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on State Route 7 heading north in Spanaway.

2 days ago

Photo: Milton Police Department Officer Erik Haney was severely injured while trying to apprehend a...

Julia Dallas

‘Very emotional situation:’ Milton officer run over, dragged through parking lot

A Milton officer was severely injured while he was trying to take down a suspect on Wednesday in a Taco Bell parking lot.

3 days ago

Image: Former financial TV analyst James Arthur McDonald, Jr. was arrested at a residence in Port O...

Steve Coogan

Ex-financial TV analyst who became a fugitive arrested for fraud in Washington

A former CEO of two investment firms who was a frequent paid guest on a cable network's programs has been arrested for fraud.

3 days ago

21-year-old arrested in Lacey double murder after police chase