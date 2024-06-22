21-year-old arrested in Lacey double murder after police chase

A 21-year-old man led police on a chase following the murder of two people whom he lived with in Lacey.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of 57th Loop SE for a report of a shooting at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found two people dead.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled in a vehicle, which was spotted by Olympia police on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5).

A chase began and the man later abandoned his car near the Billy Frank Jr. Wildlife Refuge just off of I-5. Though he ran and tried hiding from police, officers found him and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was then booked into the Thurston County Jail for investigation of second-degree domestic violence murder, first-degree domestic violence assault and attempted eluding.

The two victims will be identified by the Thurston County Coroner.

Lacey detectives said the suspect lived with the two victims, and police are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.