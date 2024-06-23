Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

15 passengers injured after Sound Transit bus crashes into building

Jun 23, 2024

sound transit bus crash...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Fifteen people were injured after a Sound Transit bus crashed into a building Saturday evening.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) received a report that a bus hit a building at 5th Avenue and Terrace Street in Seattle just before 7 p.m.

All of the passengers were able to exit the bus without assistance before the firefighters arrived on the scene. No fatalities occurred in the accident, as of this reporting, but 11 people were transported to local hospitals.

More news on WA roads: Pierce County’s Spanaway Loop shortcut to close for four months

One passenger, a 54-year-old man, was in critical condition and transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to KIRO 7.

“This is kind of scary to know that it could happen at a place where I felt traffic-wise was pretty safe,”  Phoebe Young, a nearby resident, told KIRO 7. “I’m kind of flabbergasted how this could have happened, like the magnitude of damage.”

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) believes the cause of the crash was due to faulty brakes on the bus. An investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

15 passengers injured after Sound Transit bus crashes into building