15 passengers injured after Sound Transit bus crashes into building

Fifteen people were injured after a Sound Transit bus crashed into a building Saturday evening.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) received a report that a bus hit a building at 5th Avenue and Terrace Street in Seattle just before 7 p.m.

All of the passengers were able to exit the bus without assistance before the firefighters arrived on the scene. No fatalities occurred in the accident, as of this reporting, but 11 people were transported to local hospitals.

More news on WA roads: Pierce County’s Spanaway Loop shortcut to close for four months

One passenger, a 54-year-old man, was in critical condition and transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to KIRO 7.

“This is kind of scary to know that it could happen at a place where I felt traffic-wise was pretty safe,” Phoebe Young, a nearby resident, told KIRO 7. “I’m kind of flabbergasted how this could have happened, like the magnitude of damage.”

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) believes the cause of the crash was due to faulty brakes on the bus. An investigation is currently underway.

Crews are responding to a report of a bus that collided with a building at 5th Ave & Terrace St. All occupants are out of the bus. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 23, 2024

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.