Trump adviser Jason Miller: ‘Washington state may now be in play’

As The Associated Press (AP) noted in its coverage, “Thursday’s presidential debate was a rerun that featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially poorly for one of them, President Joe Biden.”

It didn’t take long for Republicans to pounce on what many perceived to be a deficient performance in the debate by the current president against former President Donald Trump Thursday night at the CNN Presidential Debate. Multiple outlets, including the AP, noted there were “quick concerns among Democrats” about Biden, 81, who was “halting and seemed to lose his train of thought.”

Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, who is a Seattle native and a 1993 graduate of Edmonds Woodway High School, made a bold statement about the state of Washington after Thursday’s debate.

“Washington state may now be in play,” Miller said in an exclusive text message to KIRO Newsradio.

Miller went on to offer effusive praise of the former president’s performance, labeling Trump as “a real leader.”

“President Trump delivered the greatest performance in debate history,” Miller said in a text message sent to KIRO Newsradio. “Millions of Americans have now been reminded what a real leader looks like, and have had their hope restored that we can turn around our economy and secure our southern border.”

Miller kept his comments to KIRO Newsradio focused on Trump, but he did offer a few words on Biden as well. According to the AP, Miller said the former president delivered on the debate stage and held mostly to discussing issues.

On Joe Biden’s performance and any talk of Democrats turning to another nominee, Miller said a move would be “structurally impossible.”

“Sorry, Democrats. You have your nominee,” Miller said.

As Politico explained it is coverage last year, Miller — who worked on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 bids — joined his 2024 presidential campaign in 2023 as the operation was starting to build out its team based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Miller left his role as the CEO of GETTR, which Politico called “a right-wing social media site that was developed to rival (X, formerly known as Twitter,) but was often overshadowed by Trump’s own platform, Truth Social.”

Miller served as Trump’s spokesperson after his administration ended in 2021. But he left that gig to launch GETTR.

