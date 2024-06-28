The University of Washington (UW) has once again made its mark on the global stage, outperforming Ivy League schools Columbia, Princeton and Yale. It tied for seventh spot in the 2024-2025 U.S. News rankings of the best universities in the world.

The rankings, released on Tuesday, highlight the university’s outstanding research contributions and academic excellence.

“Impact is at the heart of everything we collectively accomplish, and I am honored to see the UW once again recognized as ranking highly among the world’s best research universities,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce told UW News. “I’m exceptionally proud of the global research contributions made by our community of UW faculty and scholars across many disciplines.”

The UW maintained its position as the second-highest-ranked U.S. public institution, a testament to its impact on the international research community. The university excelled in nine subject areas, particularly in health and life sciences.

These rankings reflect the dedication and expertise of UW faculty and scholars across various fields.

Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University secured the top three spots globally. The University of Oxford and the University of California, Berkeley followed closely with the UW sharing the seventh position alongside University College London.

The U.S. News ranking methodology considered factors such as research reputation, academic performance and international collaboration. Bibliometric indicators, including publications and citations, play a crucial role in determining the rankings.

The overall Best Global Universities ranking covers 2,250 institutions across 104 countries. Notably, American universities dominate the top 10, occupying eight of those coveted spots.

Subject Rankings:

The UW’s excellence extends to specific disciplines, as evidenced by its top 10 rankings in U.S. News’ subject categories:

Marine and Freshwater Biology: No. 5 Molecular Biology and Genetics: No. 6 Clinical Medicine: No. 6 Public, Environmental, and Occupational Health: No. 6 Microbiology: No. 7 Biology and Biochemistry: No. 9 Geosciences: No. 9 Infectious Diseases: No. 9 Social Sciences and Public Health: No. 9

