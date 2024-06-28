Close
Study: University of Washington outranks Columbia, Princeton, Yale

Jun 28, 2024, 3:54 PM

Cherry trees in full bloom in the quad at the University of Washington on March 19, 2024. (Photo: K...

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The University of Washington (UW) has once again made its mark on the global stage, outperforming Ivy League schools Columbia, Princeton and Yale. It tied for seventh spot in the 2024-2025 U.S. News rankings of the best universities in the world.

The rankings, released on Tuesday, highlight the university’s outstanding research contributions and academic excellence.

“Impact is at the heart of everything we collectively accomplish, and I am honored to see the UW once again recognized as ranking highly among the world’s best research universities,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce told UW News. “I’m exceptionally proud of the global research contributions made by our community of UW faculty and scholars across many disciplines.”

The UW maintained its position as the second-highest-ranked U.S. public institution, a testament to its impact on the international research community. The university excelled in nine subject areas, particularly in health and life sciences.

These rankings reflect the dedication and expertise of UW faculty and scholars across various fields.

Other UW News: President Ana Mari Cauce to step down after 10 years

Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University secured the top three spots globally. The University of Oxford and the University of California, Berkeley followed closely with the UW sharing the seventh position alongside University College London.

The U.S. News ranking methodology considered factors such as research reputation, academic performance and international collaboration. Bibliometric indicators, including publications and citations, play a crucial role in determining the rankings.

The overall Best Global Universities ranking covers 2,250 institutions across 104 countries. Notably, American universities dominate the top 10, occupying eight of those coveted spots.

Subject Rankings:

The UW’s excellence extends to specific disciplines, as evidenced by its top 10 rankings in U.S. News’ subject categories:

  1. Marine and Freshwater Biology: No. 5
  2. Molecular Biology and Genetics: No. 6
  3. Clinical Medicine: No. 6
  4. Public, Environmental, and Occupational Health: No. 6
  5. Microbiology: No. 7
  6. Biology and Biochemistry: No. 9
  7. Geosciences: No. 9
  8. Infectious Diseases: No. 9
  9. Social Sciences and Public Health: No. 9

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Study: University of Washington outranks Columbia, Princeton, Yale