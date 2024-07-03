Democratic Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Wash., believes President Biden will lose to former President Donald Trump in November.

Gluesenkamp Pérez, who represents Washington’s Third District, said in an interview with Portland’s KATU News that Biden’s showing in last week’s debate will cost him the election.

“About 50 million Americans tuned in and watched that debate. I was one of them for about five very painful minutes,” Gluesenkamp Pérez explained. “We all saw what we saw. You can’t undo that and the truth, I think, is that Biden is going to lose to Trump. I know that’s difficult, but I think the damage has been done by that debate.”

She stopped short of calling on the president to drop out of the race, saying Democrats have to accept the results of the primary elections.

“A core tenet of democracy is that you accept the results of an election and the reality is that primary voting has already happened to a degree that Biden is the nominee,” Gluesenkamp Pérez said.

Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent in 2022 with roughly 50.5% of the vote. She replaced outgoing representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. Gluesenkamp Pérez is running against Kent again this year.

In an email to KATU on Tuesday night, Kent said Gluesenkamp Pérez is attempting to distance herself from the president even after voting for his policies.

“The inflation driving Bidenomics and open borders are a direct result of Democrat policies, supported by Pérez, that are harming people in our district every day,” Kent wrote. “Pérez will try to distance herself from Biden and hide behind insults. I will hold her accountable for her voting record.”

The full interview will air on KATU 2 Sunday.

