Bloomberg reported that following the latest sale, Bezos would still hold nearly 912 million shares or about 8.8% of Amazon.

Bezos is No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $222 billion, up $44.7 billion year-over-year on the strength of Amazon’s stock. He is the second-wealthiest person after Elon Musk.

Bezos also made a big sale earlier this year in February, selling about 50 million Amazon shares worth roughly $8.5 billion. The February sales were the first the billionaire made since 2021 when he stepped down as CEO of Amazon.