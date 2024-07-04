The city of Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island confirmed that during its Independence Day Carnival Wednesday night, a ride on the grounds tipped over and six people were injured.

In a statement on its Facebook page late Wednesday, a spokesperson for the city wrote, “the affected individuals were treated on-site for minor injuries.”

After the incident, the ride was secured and shut down to ensure the safety of all the people in attendance. According to KIRO 7, a carnival goer said the ride that tipped over is called “The Cyclone.”

The carnival, which takes place at at Windjammer Park, closed for the remainder of the night Wednesday after the ride tipped over.

The city’s statement added that it will be working with the vendor to conduct thorough inspections Thursday “to determine the cause of the incident and prevent any future occurrences.”

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors,” Police Chief Tony Slowik said in the city’s release. “Our priority is to thoroughly investigate this incident and take all necessary measures to maintain the highest safety standards.”

From 2023: Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival

More on the Independence Day Carnival

The Independence Day Carnival in Oak Harbor was set to take place for 10 days at the end of June and into the first week of July. It began June 28 and is set to go on until July 7.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce bills the carnival as a place where members of the community can “enjoy exhilarating rides, delicious treats, and fun prizes all with a beautiful waterside view.”

Oak Harbor’s Fourth of July’s festivities were set to include the carnival, an all-day street fair, a parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at about 10 p.m. and live entertainment and a beer garden in the afternoon and into the evening.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.