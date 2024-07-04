Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

6 injured after carnival ride in Oak Harbor tips over

Jul 4, 2024, 2:37 AM | Updated: 2:43 am

Image: One of the rides tipped over injuring six people at the Fourth of July carnival at Windjamme...

One of the rides tipped over injuring six people at the Fourth of July carnival at Windjammer Park in Oak Harbor on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Alex Bennett via KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of Alex Bennett via KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The city of Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island confirmed that during its Independence Day Carnival Wednesday night, a ride on the grounds tipped over and six people were injured.

In a statement on its Facebook page late Wednesday, a spokesperson for the city wrote, “the affected individuals were treated on-site for minor injuries.”

After the incident, the ride was secured and shut down to ensure the safety of all the people in attendance. According to KIRO 7, a carnival goer said the ride that tipped over is called “The Cyclone.”

The carnival, which takes place at at Windjammer Park, closed for the remainder of the night Wednesday after the ride tipped over.

The city’s statement added that it will be working with the vendor to conduct thorough inspections Thursday “to determine the cause of the incident and prevent any future occurrences.”

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors,” Police Chief Tony Slowik said in the city’s release. “Our priority is to thoroughly investigate this incident and take all necessary measures to maintain the highest safety standards.”

From 2023: Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival

More on the Independence Day Carnival

The Independence Day Carnival in Oak Harbor was set to take place for 10 days at the end of June and into the first week of July. It began June 28 and is set to go on until July 7.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce bills the carnival as a place where members of the community can “enjoy exhilarating rides, delicious treats, and fun prizes all with a beautiful waterside view.”

Oak Harbor’s Fourth of July’s festivities were set to include the carnival, an all-day street fair, a parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at about 10 p.m. and live entertainment and a beer garden in the afternoon and into the evening.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: A Lynnwood Police Department vehicle is seen outside of Alderwood Mall....

Bill Kaczaraba

Teen girl shot, killed at Lynnwood mall; mother turns in 16-year-old suspect

The Lynnwood Police Department confirmed a teenage girl, 13, was shot at Alderwood Mall Wednesday evening and later died from her injuries.

9 hours ago

Photo: A female barred owl sits on a branch in the wooded hills, Dec. 13, 2017, outside Philomath, ...

Julia Dallas

U.S. Fish and Wildlife propose killing half a million of one species to save another

U.S. Fish and Wildlife is proposing killing half a million barred owls across Washington, Oregon and California to save a different owl.

13 hours ago

Image: A shopper moves past a display of American flags in a Costco warehouse on May 18, 2024, in S...

Steve Coogan

What’s open on the Fourth of July in Washington?

While shoppers can expect most stores to be open on the Fourth of July for last-minute needs, many chains will close early.

14 hours ago

bikini baristas...

Bill Kaczaraba

No cleavage with your coffee; Everett stand does an about face

The former Hillbilly Hotties bikini barista stand in Everett, now has a new look and name: Ruby’s Espresso.

14 hours ago

bezos amazon stock...

Bill Kaczaraba

Bezos picks up cool $5 billion selling Amazon stock

According to a regulatory filing, billionaire Jeff Bezos is selling 25 million Amazon shares worth $5 billion.

16 hours ago

Photo: People have found themselves in dangerous situations after selling items online through Face...

James Lynch

Selling online? Expert recommends safety tips following Seattle robbery

People have been robbed, assaulted and even killed after using online marketplaces. We gathered some tips to help keep you safe.

16 hours ago

6 injured after carnival ride in Oak Harbor tips over