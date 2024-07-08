Where are the closest cooling centers?

This week the temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees but many homes in the area are not equipped with air conditioning. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has provided a map to find the closest cooling centers near you.

To view the map, click here. People can also call 211, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., to receive the same information.

For a list of all emergency shelters in Seattle and King County, click here. Those experiencing homelessness who would like to be directed to services can reach the King County Regional Homeless Authority at their 24-hour crisis line at 866-427-4747 or 206-461-3222, TDD 206-461-3219.

More on this week’s weather: Dangerous heat has arrived in Washington; highs in the 90s

In a news release on Friday, The Seattle Mayor’s Office said the Central Library in Seattle and 20 neighborhood branches of the Seattle Public Library have air conditioning and are available for use during operating hours.

The Seattle Center Armory Food and Event Hall is also open as a cooling center during regular hours of operation, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Tips to keep cool as temps reach 90 degrees

Along with a map of cooling centers, DOH made a video with tips to stay cool.

Those in a house with multiple floors should try to stay on the lowest floor possible and close all the windows and blinds. The DOH said taking those steps can reduce indoor heat by 80%.

Those who want to venture outside should avoid peak sun times like the afternoon. The DOH also noted to avoid extreme temperature changes, for example, do not jump directly into cold water such as the shower or ocean, after being in the sun. The DOH said extreme temperature changes can cause hypothermia or shock.

Let’s beat the heat whether we’re indoors or outdoors. Learn about resources like cooling centers, cooling the indoors, scheduling your activities appropriately, drinking WATER, and avoiding temperature changes.

Other tips are avoiding strenuous activities, staying hydrated and wearing loose-fitting clothing to reflect the heat. Also, avoid leaving children and pets in cars even if for just a few minutes. Temperatures inside a car can soar to well above 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes.

For more tips on staying cool, visit the DOH’s website.

For more heat safety resources, visit the City of Seattle’s website.

Contributing: Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio

