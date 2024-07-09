Close
Splash parks are open in Western Washington to beat the heat

Jul 8, 2024, 11:43 PM | Updated: Jul 9, 2024, 12:40 am

Image: Parents and children enjoy a splash park in Shoreline on Monday, July 8, 2024, a blistering ...

Parents and children enjoy a splash park in Shoreline on Monday, July 8, 2024, a blistering hot day where heat records were set in some places. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Summer has arrived in Western Washington and an updated heat advisory from the National Weather Service issued late Monday afternoon is in effect in the Central Puget Sound area and Cascades through Wednesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s and some could see 100 before week’s end. That means a risk of heat-related illness exists, especially for the very old and the very young.

Like a lot of other parents, Peter Hunt brought his son to a splash park in Shoreline Monday.

“It’s going to be a hot one. So, we’ve got to be prepared. A lot of sunblock.  A lot of water and here we are cooling down at the park, so, at least we have that option for us,” Hunt said.

Washington weather: Seattle’s record-breaking heat wave sticking around a bit longer

Since many residents in the Puget Sound region don’t have air conditioning at home, finding a place to take the kids to cool off is a priority. There are plenty of splash parks all over our area. Chances are, there is one near you.

Where parents can find area splash parks for their kids

The city of Seattle has published a list of splash parks, also called spray parks, and wading pools here. Seattle’s Child also has a list of 20 parks parents can take their kids throughout the region.

“(It’s) definitely challenging with little ones. We’re very happy to find this park with lots of shade. Keep them busy. Keep them cool,” parent Heather Dalrymple said.

“The kid loves it. I would say the best thing about this park, though, is the shaded playground. A lot of the playgrounds are so exposed and too hot to even touch. So, yeah, this park is great,” Matt Maly, another parent, said.

From Jason Rantz: Amidst record heat wave, Puget Sound Energy asks Seattle area customers to use less energy

The parks in Seattle are open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. every day of the week and they are free until Labor Day and potentially longer if the intense heat persists. The Seattle wading pools’ days and hours of operation vary greatly. So, for those interested in heading to one, it will be important to check the city’s list again.

Parents are elated and grateful.

“Well, no one in Seattle has pools, so it’s important to have splash parks so we have somewhere to cool off at,” one parent who just went by the name Jenna said.

More on the heat in the Northwest

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

