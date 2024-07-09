The Seattle City Council approved a transportation levy on to voters during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The council unanimously passed the 8-year levy, which will total $1.55 billion.

Once Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signs the package, it will go to the city’s voters on Election Day in November.

About one-third of the levy is set to be dedicated to street maintenance, including nearly $200 million for pedestrian safety.

If the levy passes with the voters, a median homeowner in Seattle would pay about $500 a year.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

