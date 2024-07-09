Close
Seattle passes transportation levy that will cost taxpayers billions to voters

Jul 9, 2024, 3:14 PM

A person can be seen walking up the stairs to Seattle City Hall. (Photo courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle City Council approved a transportation levy on to voters during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The council unanimously passed the 8-year levy, which will total $1.55 billion.

Once Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signs the package, it will go to the city’s voters on Election Day in November.

About one-third of the levy is set to be dedicated to street maintenance, including nearly $200 million for pedestrian safety.

If the levy passes with the voters, a median homeowner in Seattle would pay about $500 a year.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

