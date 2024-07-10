Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Want cheap rent? Move to Bismark. Want cheap rent here? Good luck

Jul 10, 2024, 10:08 AM

seattle tacoma rent...

Tacoma ranks near the bottom of places to rent. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Can you imagine just paying 15% of your income on rent? If you’re OK with living in Bismarck, N.D., that dream can be a reality.

To no one’s surprise, that is not the case in Seattle or Tacoma.

“Despite its vibrant job market and appealing quality of life, the high rental costs (in Seattle) make affordability a significant hurdle for many,” Cassandra Happe, an analyst with personal finance site WalletHub, told MyNorthwest.

With over 55% of its housing units occupied by renters, Seattle’s vacancy rate sits at 4.9%.

Source: WalletHub

“In stark contrast, Tacoma ranks much lower at 179th, making it one of the least favorable cities for renters,” Happe said. “Tacoma’s affordability issues are even more pronounced, with rental costs consuming a larger portion of residents’ income and fewer protections and amenities for renters compared to other cities.”

Other news: Seattle landmark auctioned off at a discount

Safety is also a considerable concern in Tacoma, which is ranked as one of the most dangerous cities for renters. This further detracts from its overall attractiveness as a rental market.

This data is all part of a study released this week by personal finance site WalletHub. In order to determine the best local rental markets, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions: “Rental Market & Affordability” and “Quality of Life.”

Along with Bismarck, the best cities in the top 10 include (in order) Overland Park, Kan.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Lewison, Maine; Chandler, Arizona; Fargo, N.D.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Lincoln, Neb.

Angela Poe Russell commentary: The lesson we all can learn from President Biden

Tacoma ranked No. 179 out of the 182 metropolitan areas studied. Seattle was No. 140.

Along with Tacoma, the bottom five include (starting with the worst) Memphis, Tenn.; Detroit Mich.; Cleveland, Ohio; and Jackson, Miss.

Two other Washington cities made the list: Spokane (at No. 128) and Vancouver (at No. 169).

“In summary, while both cities (Seattle and Tacoma) offer unique qualities and opportunities, Seattle provides a better quality of life and job market for those who can afford it,” Happe said. “Whereas Tacoma presents more significant challenges in terms of safety and affordability.”

To view the full report and your city’s rank, you can view the list here.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

cyberstalking...

Frank Sumrall

DOJ gives Seattle man 9-year sentence: His ‘cyberstalking activities were unparalleled’

A Seattle man -- Sumit Garg, 33 -- was sentenced yesterday to nine years in prison for multiple counts of cyberstalking.

1 hour ago

belltown apartment fire...

Frank Sumrall

One dead, six injured in Belltown apartment fire; 50 residents displaced

A two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood killed one person and injured another six.

3 hours ago

Image: The Eagle Falls swimming hole on South Fork Skykomish River is seen in October 2017....

Bill Kaczaraba

24-year-old man drowns in tragic incident at Eagle Falls

The death is the third one this year at Eagle Falls, raising concerns from residents who want it to be shut down.

4 hours ago

Image: From left, A Kroger grocery store sign is seen in Flowood, Mississippi, in June 17. The Albe...

Steve Coogan

These 124 Washington stores will be impacted by the Kroger-Albertsons merger

Kroger and Albertsons revealed Tuesday the full list of 579 stores they will sell off to ease antitrust concerns over their proposed merger.

5 hours ago

Photo: Seattle Coliseum Theater....

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle landmark auctioned off at a discount

The Coliseum Theater, located at Fifth Avenue and Pike St., changed hands for $8.9 million. The Seattle landmark has been around since 1916.

16 hours ago

Image: SR 99 north in Seattle was closed due to a massive fire on Tuesday, July 9, 2024....

Steve Coogan

SR 99 north in Seattle remains closed after major brush fire

All lanes on State Route 99 at the north end of the 1st Ave Bridge in Seattle were blocked Tuesday evening due to a fire.

16 hours ago

Want cheap rent? Move to Bismark. Want cheap rent here? Good luck