Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘He was bigger than life;’ Auburn family remembers teen murdered an hour before 18th birthday

Jul 11, 2024, 6:30 AM

Noah Bagby, 17, was shot and killed on July 3. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Noah Bagby, 17, was shot and killed on July 3. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

Auburn Police are searching for the suspect who murdered a 17-year-old near his home one week ago.

Noah Bagby, 17, was shot and killed on July 3 just after 11 p.m. on K Street Northeast.

Mizanna Journee, the victim’s sister, told KIRO 7 he was murdered less than an hour before his 18th birthday.

“They definitely made sure that they shot him so that he wasn’t able to make it which was very traumatizing. Like seeing my brother drop to the ground and the gunshots,” Journee explained.

Journee said it happened right in front of her after she and Noah watched fireworks in the neighborhood.

She said someone came up and argued with him, then fired several shots. Noah died at the scene.

“I know my brother took his last breaths in my mom’s arms which is something no mom should ever have to go through,” Journee said.

She couldn’t believe what had happened and called 911. Unfortunately, it was too late.

“I’m going to miss being able to Facetime him before and after work, that was taken from me. I won’t have him as a fishing partner anymore. Just there’s a lot that we didn’t get to do that I really regret like not having that time to spend that.”

Journee described Noah as her little brother and best friend.

“He definitely was like my twin flame,” she added. “You can see his smile in all these pictures and he loves smiling. He really loved life, he was bigger than life.”

KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao spoke with Noah’s family at Fivemile Lake in Auburn on Wednesday.

Journee said Noah spent a lot of time fishing. He was at the lake and caught some trout, just two days before he died.

“He was like, do you want me to keep some for you? And I told him like yea, for sure. So I still have those fillets in the freezer that I’ve yet to cook. But I made sure they didn’t go bad, I’m not gonna let his hard work go to waste,” she explained.

It’s that kind of care and compassion that Journee says she’ll miss the most about her brother.

“He was there for you if you needed support. And if no one else was supporting you like, he would be that guy that would cheer you on. Which he did that for me a lot,” she said.

If you’d like to help Noah’s family with funeral expenses, click here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A shootout happened Saturday night, just after 3 a.m., near the corner of Aurora Avenue Nort...

James Lynch

Surveillance video captures shootout between rival pimps on Aurora

A shootout happened Saturday night, just after 3 a.m., near the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 101st Street.

12 hours ago

Photo: Seattle drivers are among the elite when it comes to safe driving habits....

Bill Kaczaraba

Hate driving in Seattle? A new study shows the opposite of what you might think

According to a new study by Allstate insurance, Seattle drivers were among the elite in the country for safe driving habits.

16 hours ago

Jayda Woods-Johnson, 13, died after she was shot at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on Wednesday, July 3...

Bill Kaczaraba and Steve Coogan

Teen suspect pleads not guilty to murdering girl at Lynnwood mall; Bail set at $2M

An Edmonds teenager pleaded not guilty to murdering a 13-year-old girl who was shot inside the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.

17 hours ago

Image: Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicles can be seen in Buckley in 2023....

Julia Dallas

Washington crime report: Hate crimes, youth offenses rise; officer staffing still low

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs released its 2023 Washington crime report, revealing several crimes have gone up.

18 hours ago

Photo: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse i...

Associated Press

Judge says Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case likely to be dismissed. But his debts aren’t going away

A judge said he was leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case. A dismissal would end his pursuit of bankruptcy protection.

20 hours ago

seattle tacoma rent...

Bill Kaczaraba

Want cheap rent? Move to Bismark. Want cheap rent here? Good luck

A new study by WalletHub shows that Seattle and Tacoma are not the places to find cheap rent with a high quality of life.

20 hours ago

‘He was bigger than life;’ Auburn family remembers teen murdered an hour before 18th birthday