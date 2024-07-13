In another mind-boggling display of media bias, Fox 13 Seattle played publicists for a group of protesters who blocked traffic to bring attention to their cause. This kind of media treatment ensures we will continue to suffer through this self-defeating tactic.

The reporter, Alejandra Guzman, published a web piece titled “WA nonprofit kicks off ‘100 Days of Peace’ by staging I-5 traffic jam.” It could barely disguise its enthusiasm for a nonprofit group’s disruptive tactics.

The nonprofit group, Urban Family, blocked Interstate 5 (I-5) last week, claiming they were fighting for public safety and police accountability. They even had the audacity to demand regionwide action, as if creating a traffic nightmare for innocent drivers was a noble pursuit.

“If we have to jam up traffic to raise awareness, that’s what we’ll do,” Shantelle Patu, Executive Director of Urban Family, told Fox 13 as if we weren’t all well aware of the surge of gun violence.

Jason Rantz Exclusive: Secretary of State says AG Bob Ferguson demanded he break law in vulgar tirade

How is this an example of bias media coverage?

How did Fox 13 frame the story? They lapped it up, giving these protesters a platform to air their grievances without even a hint of criticism of their tactics. Blocking traffic and inconveniencing countless commuters is not an effective way to promote public safety, even if it’s well-intentioned. Yet, Fox 13 Seattle seems to think it’s a heroic act.

“The event, dubbed ‘Traffic Jam for Peace,’ saw an unusual scene on Seattle’s highways. Instead of frustration and impatience, there was a collective sense of purpose,” Guzman laughably claimed.

Does anyone legitimately believe this observation is accurate? The people stuck in traffic so far back they couldn’t even see what was causing it were joining in on the “collective sense of purpose”? That Guzman apparently supports the cause doesn’t mean there was some “collective sense of purpose” shared by people stuck in traffic.

Let’s not ignore the irony: the activists are disregarding the public safety they claim to be championing. Blocking a major intersection is not just inconvenient; it’s dangerous. Emergency vehicles could have been delayed, potentially putting lives at risk. But Fox 13 Seattle and Guzman are hardly interested in pointing that out. The cause is too noble for criticism.

This kind of biased coverage ensures more traffic jams

The real kicker here is the media’s role in perpetuating this nonsense. Instead of holding these protesters accountable for their disruptive behavior, Fox 13 Seattle gives them a glowing review, complete with sympathetic quotes and unquestioning support. This isn’t journalism; it’s activism masquerading as news.

We deserve better from our local media. We deserve reporters who ask tough questions, who hold people accountable and who don’t shy away from calling out bad behavior, regardless of the cause. Are we to believe pro-lifers blocking I-5 traffic would generate the same level of sycophantic coverage? Fox 13 Seattle seems more interested in pushing a narrative than reporting the news. If that’s the goal, there’s nothing wrong with that. Just don’t pretend it’s objective news.

In the end, this type of media bias does us all a disservice. It emboldens protesters to continue their disruptive actions. They will assume favorable coverage so long as they represent a cause sympathetic reporters can get behind.

What’s especially maddening is that I agree the cause is noble. It’s the tactics that are not. Providing resources, mentorship and programs for youth can help prevent at-risk youth from turning towards violence. It’s important work. But it’s undermined by these stunts.

More from Jason Rantz: You’re not falling into a trap while watching the news on antisemitic campus protests

Listen to “The Jason Rantz Show” on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz