MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Top Washington state officials react to Trump rally shootings

Jul 13, 2024, 6:37 PM

Image: At left, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 9...

At left, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Washington, D.C. At right, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., speaks during a nomination hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Photos: Mariam Zuhaib, AP)

(Photos: Mariam Zuhaib, AP)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

Senator Patty Murray

Senator Maria Cantwell

Governor Jay Inslee

Lt. Governor Denny Heck

Washington State Republican Party

 

Top Washington state officials react to Trump rally shootings