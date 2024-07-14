Senator Patty Murray

Violence is never acceptable, I don’t care what your political beliefs are. We use our voices and our votes in a democracy—violence has no place in America. https://t.co/IrvcowXysT — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 13, 2024

Senator Maria Cantwell

There is no place for political violence in America. None.⁰⁰I’m glad former President Trump is safe. My prayers are with everyone at the rally, and their families, who have been impacted by this violence. (1/2) — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) July 14, 2024

Governor Jay Inslee

Violence has no place in politics, ever. I hope whoever perpetrated today’s attack is held to account. Our thoughts are with all who attended the former president’s event, and I join the many others who are expressing gratitude for the Secret Service and first responders. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 13, 2024

Lt. Governor Denny Heck

This is a sad day for our nation. Political violence in all forms is unacceptable and must be condemned. I’m glad to hear reports that former President Trump is ok. My thought and prayers are with him and the reported victims. — Denny Heck (@LtGovDennyHeck) July 14, 2024

Washington State Republican Party

Statement from WAGOP Chairman Jim Walsh: “Today is a dark day for the United States of America. The assassination attempt on President Trump is a reminder that the incessant and incendiary rhetoric from the radical left and the mainstream media has dire consequences. It has no… pic.twitter.com/9eXLjzRz0D — Washington State GOP (@WAGOP) July 14, 2024

