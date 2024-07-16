Democratic candidate and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading the race for governor in a new WA poll by nine percentage points over Republican challenger and former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert.

Among 564 surveyed voters, 42% they would vote for Ferguson compared to 33% saying they’d vote for Reichert — if the primary was today. “Undecided” received the third-most votes at 14%, doubling Republican Semi Bird (7%) and more than tripling Democrat State Senator Mark Mullet (4%).

The WA poll is sponsored by The Seattle Times, KING 5 and the University of Washington’s (UW) Center for an Informed Public. The left-leaning Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) conducted a similar poll two months ago and found Ferguson had a six-point lead with 48% choosing Ferguson compared to 42% for Reichert out of 16,615 voters.

Despite Semi Bird receiving an endorsement from the Washington State Republican Party on Saturday with a 72% “majority” vote in April, he’s failed to make a significant dent in what is becoming a two-man race for governor.

Less than two months ago, allegations that Bird engaged in stolen valor by misrepresenting his actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom and claiming unearned experience became public through complaints made by U.S. Army Special Forces and Green Berets. Bird was reprimanded by the Department of Defense (DOD), with a commanding officer saying he perpetuated “fraud” against the United States government in an effort to advance his career over more deserving candidates.

If this race is truly to come down to Ferguson v. Reichert, the two have become well acquainted with each other throughout the race, lobbing claims and allegations against each other.

Ferguson cited comments Reichert made about “the guy upstairs” being the only one responsible for controlling the weather as evidence that the former congressman doesn’t accept the science regarding climate change.

Ferguson has similarly publicly criticized Reichert over his views on the transgender community after Reichert said transgender men should not compete in women’s and girls’ sports and that Reichert will roll back protections for abortions within the state.

“These are statements that are taken out of context in the middle of a conversation that is given to the news media by my opponent, Bob Ferguson who, right now, has decided he doesn’t want to talk about his effort to support defunding of police,” Reichert fired back on “The Gee and Ursula Show.” “He doesn’t want to talk about the non-pursuit policy that he supported. He doesn’t want us to talk about supporting legalizing fentanyl on the streets of our cities.”

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington for more than a decade, endorsed Ferguson to replace him.

Mullet, the fourth name in the poll receiving votes, is attempting to throw a wrench into the race as a moderate Democrat who is a “common sense alternative who can attract a winning bloc of moderate and independent voters.”

“I’m not conceding any Democratic vote to Bob Ferguson,” Mullet answered. “There’s a lot of Democrats, like myself, who feel our party can do a lot better when it comes to public safety, affordable housing, and taxes. I’m not ready to concede any voters because I think there are a lot of Democrats who are similar to me, where they like some of those core values I support, but are agreeing with the fact that I challenge our party to be better on those three issues.”

The top-two primary for Washington’s governor race is Aug. 6.

