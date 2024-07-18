In the central neighborhood just off 6th Ave, neighbors who live in the community volunteer their porches for an all-day event, Tacoma Porchfest. They host musicians and performers to an audience on their front lawn.

This year’s festival is sponsored by the Tacoma Central Neighborhood Council, with lead organizer Irina Rasputnis squaring away the details. She said the event started after attending similar festivals in Boston but didn’t know of any happening in Tacoma after she moved here. “I felt like I had to make it happen,” she said.

A Porchfest is not like your typical music festival where you can expect to see a headliner with supporting acts throughout the day. Rather, it’s an inclusive event where people who may not even consider themselves musicians have the chance to share their talents in a more intimate way.

Another unique component of Tacoma Porchfest is the organic connection you get to make with neighbors you may not normally interact with. Rasputnis called this the creation of a “micro-community connection” where it’s more socially acceptable on Porchfest day to talk to your neighbors as you connect over music.

Nominated again: Lily Gladstone up for Emmy for ‘Under The Bridge’

This year’s packed lineup – with over 200 acts – features established bands with name recognition, emerging acts, and spoken word performances like poets and standup comedians. There’s even a parade in the middle of the event featuring a marching band and other fun surprises.

Porchfest is free to attend, but colorful buckets and QR codes will be located on porches so you can donate directly to the performers or organizers of the event. Rather than drive to Porchfest, organizers encourage attendees to ride bikes, walk, or take public transit to cut down on traffic. The neighborhood will be closed to cars during the event, but if you absolutely need to go in or out, organizers will be there to guide you.

Other than that? Just show up and see what happens! Rasputnis says this isn’t the type of music festival you need to plan a specific itinerary around ahead of time.

“You’re going to hear music that you love, you’re going to find bands that you want to follow, and you might find a band that you don’t like, and that’s ok! You can just keep walking; I’m sure just a few doors down, there will be another band,” she said.

Tacoma Porchfest takes place on Saturday, July 20th from 1-6pm. You can find more details and a full lineup at tacomaporchfest.org.

brinley froelich [sic] is a contributor to MyNorthwest.