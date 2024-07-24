A group that’s been documenting “displaced and disappearing institutions, businesses, communities and cultures” in the city by Elliott Bay will celebrate the release of a new book this weekend.

The group is Vanishing Seattle, and the new book is called “Signs of Vanishing Seattle.”

Vanishing Seattle founder Cynthia Brothers joined Seattle’s Morning News live from 5th Avenue and Pike Street early Wednesday.

Brothers says that Vanishing Seattle, which she founded in 2016, isn’t just about remembering places that are gone.

It’s also about “celebrating the spaces that are still here,” Brothers said. “It started on social media, Instagram, and Facebook, and has grown into an ongoing documentary series, and I’ve also had opportunity to do a lot of cool projects.”

Like any who pays attention, those shuttering business and the shifting landscape were noticed by Cynthia Brothers. Unlike most people, it also inspired her to do something.

“There are a lot of places that are important to me that I saw closing, getting priced out at what seemed to be a pretty, like rapid accelerated rate,” Brothers said, explaining how Vanishing Seattle came to be. “It was just kind of a combination of what I was seeing in the city, and also how it was affecting me and my friends personally.”

“Signs of Vanishing Seattle” is just the latest of Brothers’ “cool projects.” The volume is filled with photographs and stories about signs that once adorned beloved but now departed Seattle restaurants, retail stores, taverns and other gathering spots.

“It is based upon an exhibit that I did at the RailSpur historic building in Pioneer Square last summer, with ARTXIV and Forest for the Trees,” Brothers explained, as traffic sped by on 5th Avenue and groggy tourists wandered past, clutching Starbucks cups, dragging wheeled luggage and asking for directions to Westlake Station.

“Basically, we just put out a call to people of Seattle to see if they had old signs from finished businesses that are no longer around and we filled up this 12,000 square foot warehouse space,” Brothers continued. “And then, before the signs all came down, we documented the signs, put together information and stories that people shared about them, and we put them all together in this book.”

Seattle has been changing throughout its entire non-Indigenous history, stretching all the way back to the arrival of settlers in 1851. Still, against this backdrop of near constant change, the past few decades have felt particularly intense – with massive shifts like the sale of Bartell Drugs and closure of many locations, and more recent developments, such as the shuttering of the Wallingford Taco Time.

With all this upheaval lately, have Seattle residents become outliers on the spectrum of sentimental seekers of soothing nostalgia?

“I wouldn’t say that there’s something innately sentimental, necessarily, about Seattleites,” Brothers said. “I feel like when you have so much rapid change in a short amount of time, it’s like, yeah, people are gonna have feelings about it, especially when those are places that are important to them.”

“But you know, if you look at other places like Chicago, New York, San Francisco, I think people will also care deeply about the cities that they grew up in,” Brothers continued.

“Signs of Vanishing Seattle” will be released during a special launch event this Sunday, July 28 at 4:00 p.m. at Common Area Maintenance at First Avenue and Vine Street in Belltown. Admission is free but is required.

For more information or to purchase a copy of “Signs of Vanishing Seattle,” click here.

