Seattle’s own Dave Matthews is the latest celebrity to lean into antisemitism and defend Hamas. His interview with Al Jazeera comes after an antisemitic outcry from left-wing activists upset that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in front of a joint session of Congress.

“This has been an ongoing struggle for people who just want to have dignity and be able to live independent lives and dream of a better future. And this man is the pinnacle of the obstacles toward that freedom,” Matthews explained. “That we have him visiting the country is obscene. It’s a disgusting show of support for someone that doesn’t deserve our support. I’m ashamed that my tax dollars are going to the brutalizing of an entire people. It’s shameful, and I’m ashamed that our government is welcoming him here.”

Laden with blatant antisemitism, Matthews, like most antisemites, fails to address the real issue: Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization, continues to perpetuate violence and suffering in the region. Hamas, and Hamas alone, is responsible for Palestinians being unable to live independent lives.

Dave Matthews reveals how little he understands about Israel taking on terrorist group Hamas. In fact, he claims it’s Benjamin Netanyahu not the terrorist organization stopping Palestinians from living an independent life. pic.twitter.com/yBMzYy1oDx — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 25, 2024

Does Dave Matthews support Hamas? He speaks too much ignorance

Matthews’ misguided blame on Netanyahu, while ignoring Hamas’ role, is not only embarrassing but also dangerously misleading. It’s like ants marching to propaganda meant to demonize Jews and Israel.

The musician expressed his disdain for Netanyahu without so much as a syllable condemning the terrorist group that runs Gaza’s government. That he made the comments in D.C., while antisemitic and anti-American domestic terrorists committed mass vandalism while literally showing support for Hamas, tells you what you need to know about this sad, old Seattle musician.

Netanyahu is not beyond criticism. No politician is. But to lay the blame entirely on him while ignoring the actions of Hamas is a gross oversimplification and, frankly, just plain gross. Hamas is an organization that openly calls for the destruction of Israel and has a long history of launching rockets into civilian areas. Just months ago they slaughtered, raped and kidnapped Jews en masse. But that doesn’t even get a mention, as if the Netanyahu government waged war on Hamas on a whim.

By overlooking these facts, Matthews’ comments do a disservice to the very people he claims to support.

Ignoring Hamas: the true threat to peace

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the European Union and many other countries, is the main impediment to peace in the region. Israel cannot work with Hamas; working with a terrorist organization founded purely to destroy you is not wise.

Their tactics include using civilian populations as human shields and launching attacks from densely populated areas to maximize civilian casualties when Israel retaliates so that Hamas sympathizers and antisemites, such as Matthews, can help spread their propaganda villainizing Jews. These actions are not just obstacles to peace; they are direct violations of international law.

Matthews’ failure to mention Hamas or acknowledge its role in perpetuating violence is telling. It’s easier for celebrities like him to demonize Israel’s leadership rather than confront the reality that Hamas thrives on chaos and conflict. This selective outrage can only be inspired by one’s ignorance and antisemitism.

Where Are You Going (With This Nonsense)?

Matthews’ comments about Netanyahu being “the pinnacle of the obstacles toward that freedom” are deeply embarrassing. By blaming one individual and ignoring the broader context, Matthews demonstrates a lack of understanding of the situation.

Further, his statement, “I’m ashamed that my tax dollars are going to this, the brutalizing of an entire people,” is a gross misrepresentation of the facts.

American tax dollars do support Israel, but they also fund humanitarian aid to Palestinians. However, the misuse of such aid by Hamas for military purposes rather than civilian needs is well-documented. That Matthews and other Hamas sympathizers won’t acknowledge that reality doesn’t make it a lie.

Matthews’ shame should be directed at those who misuse aid for terror, not at a democratic ally like Israel that is defending its citizens from relentless attacks in ways the United States would if we were attacked by an existential threat at our border.

Celebrity activism is the privilege the Left talks about

Celebrity activism often misses the mark and Matthews’ comments are a prime example.

It’s easy to make sweeping statements from a position of privilege, but it’s much harder to engage with the facts and understand the complexities on the ground. Does anyone think Matthews would ever do an interview where he’s challenged? Instead, he talks to the network that terrorists use to amplify their propaganda where he knows he won’t be asked tough questions — or any at all.

Matthews’ remarks are not only ill-informed but also contribute to a growing wave of antisemitism disguised as criticism of Israel.

This ignorance is symptomatic of a broader trend where celebrities use their platforms to push political agendas without fully grasping the issues. In fact, you can’t even argue he partially grasps the issues. This not only misleads their audiences but also exacerbates tensions and gets in the way of truly understanding what’s going on.

Crash into cluelessness courtesy of Dave Mathews

The Israeli-Hamas conflict is not merely as complex as some claim.

It’s simple enough that even someone like Dave Matthews should understand: Hamas is a terrorist organization that wants to destroy Israel and every Jew that lives there. If you can’t call that out, even with Netanyahu criticisms, you’re not one worth listening to. You’re just an antisemite fomenting hate against Jews here and abroad.

Though he’ll have you believe he’s on the side of peace, Matthews does nothing to advance that cause. Instead, Matthews and others with his biases against Jews merely fuel division and perpetuate misinformation.

Blaming Netanyahu while ignoring the terror tactics of Hamas is not just ignorant — it’s irresponsible. But Matthews knows he won’t be truly held to account. He’ll suffer no consequences because he’s helped create and fortify the echo chamber many of his foolish, hateful fans live in, particularly in the city of Seattle.

