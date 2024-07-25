A Seattle tradition renews the first weekend in August as the air show and the hydroplanes come to town for Seafair Weekend.

Since 1966, the Blue Angels have been performing in Seattle. Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, had a vision to create a flight exhibition team in 1946, The idea was to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale. Their mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

Since 1962, the Golden Knights have conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries, reaching an average of 60,000 people per show. The team has earned the U.S. Army 2,148 gold, 1,117 silver, and 693 bronze medals in national and international competitions. Team members have also broken 348 world records.

Related news: A look at those behind the curtain supporting Seafair

Boeing Seafair Air Show

Friday to Sunday, August 2, 3, & 4, 2024 | 9:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Genesee Park And Lake Washington