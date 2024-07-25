It’s almost time for Seafair’s big weekend: Blue Angels and hydroplanes
Jul 25, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 2:15 pm
(Photo courtesy of Seafair Festival)
A Seattle tradition renews the first weekend in August as the air show and the hydroplanes come to town for Seafair Weekend.
Since 1966, the Blue Angels have been performing in Seattle. Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, had a vision to create a flight exhibition team in 1946, The idea was to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale. Their mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.
Since 1962, the Golden Knights have conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries, reaching an average of 60,000 people per show. The team has earned the U.S. Army 2,148 gold, 1,117 silver, and 693 bronze medals in national and international competitions. Team members have also broken 348 world records.
Boeing Seafair Air Show
Friday to Sunday, August 2, 3, & 4, 2024 | 9:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Genesee Park And Lake Washington
The Boeing Seafair Air Show also features incredible displays by civilian pilots, vintage aircraft and parachute demonstrations that will leave you breathless. What’s more, the airshow takes place over the stunning backdrop of Lake Washington, making it an event that’s as visually stunning as it is thrilling.
The official viewing grounds are at Genesee Park on Lake Washington, 4316 South Genesee Street. General Admission will be free on Friday, with General Admission tickets starting at $40 on Saturday and Sunday.
Over the years, people have developed free places to perch and watch air performances:
- Aubrey Davis Park – 2030 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island
- Colman Park – 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle
- Chism Beach Park – 9600 SE 11th St., Bellevue
- Groveland Beach Park – 7740 S.E. 58th St., Mercer Island
- Meydenbauer Bay Park – 419 98th Ave. N.E., Bellevue
- Medina Beach Park – 501 Evergreen Point Road, Medina
- Mount Baker Park – 2521 Lake Park Drive S., Seattle
- Pritchard Island Beach – 8400 55th Ave. S, Seattle
- Stan Sayres Memorial Park – 3808 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle
Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Races
Friday to Sunday, August 2, 3, & 4, 2024 | 9:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Genesee Park And Lake Washington
Winning the Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Race is the goal of every team competing in the world’s fastest racing boats. The hydroplanes race at over 220 MPH.
Boaters tie up to anchored logs that provide views of the hydros and air show.
The deck at Seafair is an upgraded option who want to be on land.
Nestled between the Skybox Corporate Suites, Seafair Sponsor VIP, The Grandstands and the Hydroplane Pits, you will be in the heart of the action and elevated above the crowds. Enjoy a rare opportunity for a meet and greet and photo opportunity with a champion hydroplane driver or an airshow pilot.